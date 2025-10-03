Allen Fieldhouse Ranked No. 1: Why Kansas Still Owns the Best Arena in College Hoops
The 2025-26 college basketball season is right around the corner, but one Kansas tradition is already in midseason form: Allen Fieldhouse being recognized as the sport’s ultimate cathedral.
In his latest rankings of the Top 10 men’s college basketball arenas, longtime analyst Andy Katz placed Kansas’ iconic home court at No. 1, above blueblood rivals Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium and Purdue’s Mackey Arena.
“The history. The noise. The power of the place just makes it so special and a must-visit for any fan,” Katz wrote of Allen Fieldhouse.
The choice comes as no surprise to those who have stepped inside the building on a game night. Even with a capacity of 15,300 people, the arena is sold out nearly every game.
Sure there are plenty of tough places to play in college basketball, but “The Phog” has always been in a league of its own.
A Home Court Like No Other
From the pregame chants to the deafening cheers in crunch time, the building transforms into one of the best home court advantages in sports history. In fact, Kansas has an astounding 331-21 record in Allen Fieldhouse, representing a 94.0% winning percentage.
It’s far more than just some noise though. It’s history. Generations of legends from Wilt Chamberlain to Danny Manning to Paul Pierce have left their mark on the hardwood. Bill Self’s dominance at home has only strengthened the arena’s legend.
Katz’s full top 10 included many of the sport’s most legendary gyms:
- Allen Fieldhouse (Kansas)
- Cameron Indoor Stadium (Duke)
- Mackey Arena (Purdue)
- Madison Square Garden (St. John’s)
- Hilton Coliseum (Iowa State)
- Bud Walton Arena (Arkansas)
- Breslin Center (Michigan State)
- The Pit (New Mexico)
- McKale Center (Arizona)
- United Supermarkets Arena (Texas Tech)
Every arena on Andy Katz’s list has a story and a legacy of its own, but Allen Fieldhouse is on another level. The legends, the stories, the games, nothing is quite like the Phog on game day.
As Kansas gets ready for another deep run in 2025-26, the Fieldhouse will once again be the heartbeat of the program, and one of the greatest home court advantages we’ve ever seen.
In a sport like college basketball that is built on things like history, passion, and a little bit of chaos, Allen Fieldhouse is the standard. The rest of the top 10 are chasing, but none of them can match the Phog.
Friday, November 7th against North Carolina will be the first home game of the season for the Jayhawks.