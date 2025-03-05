Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: How Low is Kansas?
Just one or two regular season games remain for each Big 12 team in the first season the conference has pushed to the 20-game conference slate.
Houston has run away and hid with the regular season championship while it looks like eight teams, half of the conference, will be headed to the NCAA Tournament.
So how do they all stack up against each other with just one weekend of regular season games remaining?
Here's a power ratings look at the entire Big 12 today.
16. Colorado Buffaloes (11-18, 2-16)
From bad to worse, leading scorer Julian Hammond III left Sunday's loss at Kansas State early with a back injury and didn't return.
15. Arizona State (13-16, 4-15)
Bobby Hurley's seat in Tempe is hotter than - get this - a devil in the sun.
14. UCF (15-14, 6-12)
UCF and Oklahoma State battle for seventh win in conference play on Wednesday night. Last time the two met UCF gave up 104 points in a loss.
13. Oklahoma State (14-15, 6-12)
The good news is that Oklahoma State has gone 6-3 at home in conference games. The bad news is the Pokes are 0-9 in conference road games and have one left at UCF Wednesday
12. Kansas State (14-15, 8-10)
Kansas State stopped the bleeding by beating Colorado and ending a four-game losing streak. A couple of wins (at Cincinnati, vs. Iowa State) and the season doesn't look that bad. A couple of losses and...well, Manhattan is rooting hard against that.
11. Cincinnati (17-12, 7-11)
Props to the Bearcats for keeping things semi-interesting at Houston over the weekend. Kansas State and Oklahoma State remain between Cincinnati and a possible nine-win Big 12 regular season.
10. Utah (16-14, 8-11)
Utah has dropped two-of-three since firing head coach Craig Smith. The Utes conclude the regular season at BYU on Saturday night.
9. TCU (16-14, 9-10)
TCU likely saw its bubble burst on Tuesday night when it lost at home to Baylor.
8 . West Virginia (18-12, 9-10)
West Virginia pulled off a tough road win Tuesday night by beating Utah and moving within a win over .500 in the Big 12 for the regular season, a must-win as the Mountaineers are hanging onto an NCAA Tournament spot by the skin on their teeth.
7. Baylor (18-12, 10-9)
Baylor got a huge win for tournament purposes Tuesday in winning at TCU. It still has work to do but perhaps it can give No. 3 Houston a run for its money this weekend.
6. Kansas (19-11, 10-9)
A quick look at the stats from Kansas' loss at Houston this week and you would have thought the Jayhawks were blown out. They kept it a game, losing just 65-59 in the No. 3 team in the nation's home gym. I honestly don't know if that is a good thing or not.
5. Iowa State (22-8, 12-7)
A heart-breaking double-overtime home loss against BYU is the third loss in the last four games for the Cyclones.
4. Arizona (20-10, 14-5)
Arizona has the second-best record in the Big 12 but is struggling at the wrong time as it has dropped four of its last seven and has to close the regular season at Allen Fieldhouse.
3. BYU (22-8, 12-6)
The Cougars are doing the opposite, peaking at the right time after just knocking off Iowa State to win BYU's sixth-straight contest.
2. Texas Tech (22-7, 13-5)
All this talk of the SEC all season long and Texas Tech looks very much the part of a team that could make Final Four weekend a multiple Big 12-team affair in San Antonio.
1. Houston (26-4, 18-1)
Where on the all-time list does this Houston team rank on the Big 12's best? That's the only question that remains as the Cougars have dominated the league from jump.