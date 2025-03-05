Kansas Guard Dajuan Harris Jr. Breaks Program Record
When Kansas and No. 3 Houston tipped off on Monday night, fifth-year guard Dajuan Harris Jr. officially etched his name in the program record books with his 169th career game, which now stands as the most in Kansas history.
Starting his collegiate career in the 2020-2021 season, Harris suited up in 30 contests, starting only two of them, and playing just 16.0 minutes per game, but still managing to dish out 2.2 assists per contest, and snag 1.0 steals.
By the time his sophomore campaign began, Harris was an integral part of his squad, starting 39 of the Jayhawks’ 40 contests. While he wasn’t the most dominant scorer (5.4 points per game), Harris made his presence felt elsewhere, as he contributed 4.2 assists per game, and added 1.5 steals on the other end, while serving as Kansas’ primary ball handler en route to a national championship.
A steadying, consistent presence over the past three years, Harris has averaged at least 8.1 points, 5.6 assists, and 1.5 steals in each season. An excellent facilitator and true table-setter, Harris currently ranks 11th in the country with an assist/turnover ratio of 3.2.
On the other end, the three-time member of the Big 12 All-Defensive Team, and one-time Big 12 Defensive Player of The Year has continued his lockdown style of defense. Averaging 1.5 steals per game, and currently ranked 12th in his conference in Defensive Box Plus/Minus, Harris continues to be a tough matchup for opposing guards.
With just one game remaining on the regular season slate (at home vs. No. 24 Arizona), Harris will soon turn his attention to the Big 12 tournament, and the NCAA Tournament where he seeks to put a final stamp on his storied Jayhawk career.