Bill Self and Kansas Lock in Visit Date With 4-Star Forward Zion Green

Bill Self and Kansas have secured another date with a highly touted 4-star forward. According to 247 Sports, Zion Green is officially set to make his way to Lawrence from Sept. 18-20 for an official trip.

Green is the fifth Class of 2027 prospect scheduled to be in Lawrence during this recruiting cycle.

Kansas will get an official visit from four-star forward Zion Green. https://t.co/r7K66SCyth — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) September 1, 2026

The incoming senior at Compass Prep in Arizona is one of the top power forwards in his class. He is ranked as the No. 23 player in the country, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, and the No. 8 small forward in his graduating year.

Standing at 6-foot-9 and 190 pounds, Green possesses a versatile skill set and uses his size to make an impact around the rim. He can finish through contact and uses his length to his advantage.



His biggest question mark at the next level could be his lack of strength. Green is still under 200 pounds, which makes his long-term position outlook somewhat difficult to project at the collegiate level. However, if he can add some muscle this year, he has the tools to develop into a starting-caliber power forward at the Division I level.

Green will arrive in Lawrence after a busy stretch on the recruiting trail for the Jayhawks. Class of 2027 standouts Malachi Jordan and Jalen White are scheduled to be on campus the weekend before him, along with Class of 2028 prospect Parker McDaniel. KU already hosted Antonio Pemberton and Real Madrid guard Fabian Kayser in August.

The Jayhawks offered Green in May and are competing with Oklahoma and Alabama for his services. He is also scheduled to see both of those schools' campuses later this month.



Considering how many prospects Kansas has been adding to its visit list, Green may not be the only recruit spending time in Lawrence from Sept. 18-20.

For more information on Kansas' upcoming and completed recruiting visits, check out our visit tracker by clicking here.

Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.