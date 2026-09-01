Kansas Basketball Visit Tracker: Class of 2027 Recruits Who Are Visiting Lawrence

While the Kansas basketball program lost a commitment from Javon Bardwell in early August, Bill Self has remained active on the recruiting trail. The Jayhawks are hosting several official visitors in the coming weeks now that the recruiting dead period has come to a close.

Since KU is back to square one with its 2027 class, it needs to make a strong impression on these key recruits when they arrive in Lawrence. Kansas currently boasts a seven-man freshman class for the upcoming season, showing that the coaching staff has been prioritizing younger players lately.



Several prospects are set to make their way to campus soon, while others have already made the trip. Use this tracker to keep up with the recruits who could become names to know for Kansas.

Kansas Basketball's Upcoming Visits

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; CIA Bella Vista (AZ) guard Jalen White (5) against Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (TX) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sept. 11-13: Malachi Jordan (Forward, Prolific Prep), Jalen White (Wing, Bella Vista Prep)

Malachi Jordan is the name to watch among this group. The top-20 forward has been linked to KU since last year and is considered a blue-chip prospect in the class.



Jalen White is more of an under-the-radar recruit who could develop into a solid wing at the collegiate level. Parker McDaniel is not listed but is a Class of 2028 3-point specialist who is taking an unofficial visit.

Kansas Basketball's Completed Visits

Aug. 28: Antonio Pemberton (Point Guard, Masters Academy International)

Pemberton is a consensus top-25 player among the nation's rising seniors and one of the best point guards. He won New Hampshire's Gatorade Player of the Year this past season and has cut his list of schools to eight, including KU in his final contenders.

Aug. 20: Fabian Kayser (Guard/Wing, Germany)

The first visitor of this recruiting cycle was Real Madrid guard Fabian Kayser. The German 17-year-old is a promising, athletic guard who possesses excellent size (6-foot-8, 220 pounds). He is someone the Jayhawks will continue to pursue on the international recruiting trail.

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