Kansas Basketball Schedules Visits With Two Standout Forwards in September

Bill Self and Kansas have been busy on the recruiting trail, scouting numerous prospects in the Class of 2027. The Jayhawks are set to add another pair of high-profile visitors next month.



According to LeagueRDY on X, 4-star forwards Malachi Jordan and Jalen White will take a trip to Lawrence for the weekend of Sept. 11-13. KU has an opportunity to land one of the premier prospects on the wing in this year's class.

Malachi Jordan, Jalen White Visiting Kansas in Two Weeks

Jordan is a name KU fans have become familiar with, as he's been linked to the program since last year. He released his top-8 list of schools in July and included Kansas.

247 Sports rates him as the No. 23 player in the class of 2027 in its recruiting rankings, though some outlets consider him a 5-star prospect. He is expected to visit USC the weekend before traveling to Lawrence, followed by trips to Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and UConn.



The 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward transferred from Dream City Christian School in Arizona to Prolific Prep this summer. He is set to play at the same prep program that produced former KU phenom Darryn Peterson and countless other stars.

White is not rated nearly as high as Jordan in most industry rankings, slotting in at No. 109 in 247 Sports. He is still a 4-star prospect and is also visiting Mississippi State in October.

There is no confirmed report that KU has even offered White, so we are solely going off what the tweet says. However, more information should surface about his connection to the Jayhawks in the coming days.

Jordan is one of the top forwards in his class, possessing good size and a versatile skill set on the wing. Although White isn't as polished as Jordan, he is an excellent shot creator with 3-and-D potential.



The recruiting dead period ended two weeks ago, and KU has already hosted two prospects on visits. The first was German guard Fabian Kayser, while point guard Antonio Pemberton reportedly began his visit today.

Since KU lost the commitment of Javon Bardwell earlier this month, Coach Self has been pursuing multiple prospects heavily. He has built a freshman-oriented roster for the 2026-27 campaign, and the same could occur if he lands a few more players of Jordan and White's caliber.

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