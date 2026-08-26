Kansas Basketball Set to Host Top-20 2027 Recruit on Official Visit This Week

Kansas lost the commitment of 5-star forward Javon Bardwell earlier this month, bringing the Jayhawks back to zero pledges in the Class of 2027. However, Bill Self is working his tail off on the recruiting trail to land his next target.

According to Rivals, KU is set to host one of the top point guards in this year's graduating class on an official visit this week. This development comes one week after the university had German prospect Fabian Kayser on campus.



Massachusetts native Antonio Pemberton is expected to be in Lawrence starting this Friday, Aug. 28, to begin his official visit. He is the second player KU has hosted since the recruiting dead period came to a close.

A shifty scoring guard ranked the No. 20 player in the country by 247 Sports, Pemberton cut his list of schools to eight last month and included Kansas. The incoming senior at the recently opened Masters Academy International ranks among the nation's most coveted guards.

Pemberton scheduled a long list of visits over the next few weeks, including finalists Creighton, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Boston College. He is coming off an official trip to Tennessee last week.



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Before transferring to his new prep school, Pemberton competed for Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, winning the state's Gatorade Player of the Year award as a junior. He also played for the Boston Rivals on the 3SSB circuit this summer.

Considering his ties to the Northeast are tight, it is no surprise that Rivals' industry rankings project BC as the favorite to land him at 21.4%. However, Pemberton does seem to be fond of the Jayhawks' program and had excellent things to say about the school in a recent interview.



"They're a winning school, so that's what we talk about every time," Pemberton said when discussing his relationship with KU and its coaching staff. "They think I can go there and help them win. And talking to them, getting to know Coach Bill Self and Coach (Joe) Dooley is definitely a blessing. Bill Self is another legendary coach, and us talking about anything really... Just getting to know them more means a lot."

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