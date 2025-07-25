Bill Self’s Health History: Kansas Coach’s Previous Medical Concerns
Concern quickly spread throughout the Kansas and college basketball world when Jayhawks head coach Bill Self was hospitalized on Thursday.
The Hall of Fame coach underwent a heart procedure, which included the insertion of two stents to open blocked arteries.
At 62 years old with more than three decades of head coaching under his belt, Self is nearing the later stages of his career. What makes this more alarming is that he has dealt with similar health issues in the past.
Bill Self's Health History
Right before the Big 12 Tournament in 2023, Kansas announced that Self had been hospitalized with a similar condition. He missed the NCAA Tournament that year, and No. 1 seed KU was eliminated by Arkansas in the Round of 32.
After experiencing chest tightness and balance problems, he underwent a heart catheterization and had two stents inserted to improve blood flow to the heart.
This marks the second of such incidents in just over two years, which has raised additional concerns about his long-term health.
Following that health scare, Self said he made his well-being a bigger priority, and he appeared noticeably healthier in the time since.
Although the university says it expects him to fully recover, the situation remains scary for one of the sport’s all-time greatest. Our thoughts are with Self and his family as he continues to recover.