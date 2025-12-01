Three Unexpected Contributors for Kansas Basketball Through Eight Games
The first eight games of the Kansas basketball season have brought forth many surprises for the Jayhawks. Bill Self has needed multiple players to step up in place of Darryn Peterson, who hasn't played since the second game of the season against North Carolina.
While the Jayhawks are anxiously awaiting his return, they have still played some encouraging basketball during the stretch without him. These three Jayhawks have stood out early as surprises thus far.
3. Jamari McDowell
McDowell was not expected to be anything more than a reserve backcourt piece entering the season, but he has shown off some flashes of his potential.
The redshirt sophomore is coming off games in which he played a career-high 34 and 28 minutes, knocking down several 3-pointers in each contest.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, McDowell offers 3-point volume and defensive intensity that KU was missing. He seems to have made strides in his game since his freshman year.
When he first started receiving minutes in the rotation, he struggled to get it going, but he may have carved out a spot for himself when Peterson does return due to his recent strong play.
2. Bryson Tiller
Tiller entered his redshirt freshman year with an unknown role as he competed with Paul Mbiya and Flory Bidunga for minutes. However, Tiller has established himself as KU's starting power forward for potentially the rest of the season.
He is averaging 9.5 points and 6.4 rebounds, offering the ability to play both inside and out. Tiller has a plethora of post moves down low and has even shown flashes with his jump shot.
Tiller was an afterthought since he was technically part of last year's recruiting class, but he has proved that he belongs in the lineup early on.
1. Tre White
Although fans knew that White would be a good player going into his tenure at KU, people likely weren't aware of just how much he is capable of on the offensive end.
He is averaging 14.4 points, trailing only Bidunga and Peterson in that category, which is a career-high for him. His shooting splits are incredible at 54.1%/43.5%/83.0%, and he is scoring at all three levels.
White is the ultimate glue guy for this team, with the ability to play multiple positions and get the offense out of a rut with his foul-drawing ability. He has undoubtedly been the biggest and most welcome surprise for the Jayhawks early in the season.