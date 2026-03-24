Bill Self Identifies What Kansas Needs To Do Better After NCAA Tournament Loss

By its high standards, Kansas basketball has hit a rough patch.

Sunday's 67-65 loss to St. John's in the Round of 32 means the Jayhawks won't be competing in the Sweet 16 for a fourth straight season, their longest drought since 1985. It's also Kansas' third straight season without a Big 12 –– its longest drought since 2001 –– as the Jayhawks finished third to Arizona and Houston. Perhaps surprisingly, this underwhelming four-year stretch came immediately after Bill Self won his second national championship in 2022.

Those numbers display the program's incredible success under Self, Roy Williams and Larry Brown, and also why it's fair to wonder what changes could be coming.

Bill Self addresses potential changes after early NCAA Tournament loss

Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self speaks at a press conference during the 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Following Kansas' fourth straight loss in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, Self was asked postgame whether Kansas' identity or aggressiveness needs to change going into next season.

He sees it a bit differently than that.

"A new identity? No, that's not it. I actually believe that we need to do a really good job evaluating and recruiting," Self said.

From a rankings standpoint, it might be surprising to hear that Kansas needs to a better job recruiting. Self brought in the No. 9 freshman class in 2025, including the No. 1 player in Darryn Peterson, and Kansas' transfer class in 2024 ranked No. 3 nationally, according to 247Sports. In 2023, it had the No. 9 freshman class and No. 1 freshman class.

But recruiting rankings are not always accurate and do not guarantee success, which is why Self's comment about "evaluating" is the better way to look at it. Each of those recruiting classes have players that didn't pan out as well as their rankings suggested.

There's also the dynamic of building a roster that fits well together and has proper balance, which has become a greater challenge in the transfer portal era and plays a role in Kansas' disappointing results.

For Self, that's why the upcoming weeks are important as ever.

"You're gonna have to figure out who's staying, who's not staying, the portal," Self said. "I just think in today's time, the next four to six weeks will be indicative to the question that was asked earlier –– how can you improve yourself moving forward? The next four to six weeks will be the most important time to do that."

There's also the question of whether Self will continue coaching the Jayhawks.

"No, I haven't decided," Self said about his future. "I'll get back and visit with family. You know, I've had obviously some issues off the court health wise, and that'll be discussed. But I love what I do. I want to feel good while I'm doing it, though, so we'll get back and we'll discuss that when we get back."

How Kansas' 2026-27 roster is shaping up

Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40), guard Darryn Peterson (22) and guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) against the St. John's Red Storm during the 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Some players around the country have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal, but it doesn't officially open until April 7. No Kansas players have publicly announced transfer or NBA Draft decisions yet.

Guaranteed departures include graduating seniors Melvin Council Jr., Tre White, Jayden Dawson, and Nginyu Ngala, but that still leaves plenty of uncertainty at this stage.

Even Darryn Peterson said after the St. John's loss he hasn't made a decision, but it'd be extremely surprising to see him come back to Kansas as the potential No. 1 overall pick.

Kansas awaits a crucial decision from Flory Bidunga, a first-team All-Big 12 center and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He's ranked No. 37 on ESPN's NBA Draft big board, so a decision in either direction wouldn't be too surprising.

From there, Kohl Rosario, Paul Mbiya, Samis Calderon, Bryson Tiller, Elmarko Jackson and Jamari McDowell all have eligibility to return to Kansas. But in this day and age, every program braces for outgoing transfers.

Kansas 2026 freshman class is currently ranked No. 3 nationally, and it includes point guard Taylen Kinney (No. 13), center Davion Adkins (No. 70), small forward Trent Perry (No. 94) and shooting guard Luke Barnett (No. 140). The freshman class could get even better, as Kansas is considered a strong contender for Tyran Stokes, a 6-foot-7 small forward who's ranked No. 1 in the nation.