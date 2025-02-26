KANSAS

Bill Self Puts Kansas Retirement Rumors to Rest with Simple Answer

If you ask him, the Jayhawks' legendary head coach has no plans of leaving.

Mathey Gibson

Jan 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self works the sideline against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self works the sideline against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite Kansas basketball's struggles this season, head coach Bill Self doesn't appear to be going anywhere.

With the Jayhawks sitting sixth in the Big 12 at 10-7 (19-9 overall), questions about Self’s future have only grown louder. But when asked directly about retirement, he shut it down in the simplest way possible.

“No.”

That was Self’s response to NJ Advance Media’s Adam Zagoria on Wednesday, silencing the speculation in just one word.

This season has been a grind for Kansas. Injuries, inconsistency, and a brutally tough Big 12 schedule have left Kansas in an unfamiliar position—chasing the conference leaders rather than sitting at the top.

Still, despite the struggles, there’s no indication that Self is considering calling it quits anytime soon. At 62 years old, he remains one of the most accomplished and respected coaches in the sport.

His résumé speaks for itself—two national championships (2008, 2022), four Final Fours, eight Big 12 Tournament titles, and two AP Coach of the Year awards.

He’s already been enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame (2017) and has nothing left to prove.

But if there’s one thing Self has proven over the years, it’s that he knows how to adjust and get his teams ready when it matters most.

And looking ahead, there’s plenty of reason for optimism.

Kansas has an elite recruiting class on the way, headlined by Darryn Peterson, the No. 2 player in the 2025 class. With that kind of talent coming to Lawrence, Self has every reason to keep coaching.

So while the outside noise may continue, Self’s message is loud and clear: He’s not done yet.

Kansas Jayhawks On SI

feed

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

Home/Basketball