Bill Self Puts Kansas Retirement Rumors to Rest with Simple Answer
Despite Kansas basketball's struggles this season, head coach Bill Self doesn't appear to be going anywhere.
With the Jayhawks sitting sixth in the Big 12 at 10-7 (19-9 overall), questions about Self’s future have only grown louder. But when asked directly about retirement, he shut it down in the simplest way possible.
“No.”
That was Self’s response to NJ Advance Media’s Adam Zagoria on Wednesday, silencing the speculation in just one word.
This season has been a grind for Kansas. Injuries, inconsistency, and a brutally tough Big 12 schedule have left Kansas in an unfamiliar position—chasing the conference leaders rather than sitting at the top.
Still, despite the struggles, there’s no indication that Self is considering calling it quits anytime soon. At 62 years old, he remains one of the most accomplished and respected coaches in the sport.
His résumé speaks for itself—two national championships (2008, 2022), four Final Fours, eight Big 12 Tournament titles, and two AP Coach of the Year awards.
He’s already been enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame (2017) and has nothing left to prove.
But if there’s one thing Self has proven over the years, it’s that he knows how to adjust and get his teams ready when it matters most.
And looking ahead, there’s plenty of reason for optimism.
Kansas has an elite recruiting class on the way, headlined by Darryn Peterson, the No. 2 player in the 2025 class. With that kind of talent coming to Lawrence, Self has every reason to keep coaching.
So while the outside noise may continue, Self’s message is loud and clear: He’s not done yet.