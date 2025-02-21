Bill Self Previously Linked to Oklahoma State Job, Social Media Explodes
On Friday, the news broke that Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self was previously a serious contender for the vacant Oklahoma State coaching position in 2024, sparking a fresh wave of reactions across social media.
Self, an Oklahoma State graduate, has long been a name tossed around during the Cowboys' coaching searches, but it turns out that in 2024, there was real traction behind the rumors. The announcement that Self had shown interest in the Oklahoma State job comes as a surprise, especially considering his immense success at Kansas.
Social media quickly erupted with reactions. Many, however, questioned whether he would truly leave Kansas, a program where he’s won multiple national championships and consistently competed at the highest level.