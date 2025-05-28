Bill Self Makes Bold Statement on Incoming Freshman Darryn Peterson
Few college basketball minds have had the honor of coaching as many highly-touted recruits as Kansas’ head man Bill Self. During his tenure in Lawrence, Self has landed eight top ten recruits, including the nation’s top-ranked prospect three times.
The latest to join that list is incoming freshman Darryn Peterson – the No. 1 recruit in the country according to 247 Sports.
Self has seen it all. From Andrew Wiggins and Josh Jackson – both of whom were the No. 1 prospect in their respective class – and even Joel Embiid, an at-the-time raw talent in need of nurturing that ultimately became an NBA MVP. Even then, Peterson rises to a nearly unfathomable standard in the eyes of Self, as the Jayhawks’ head coach made his eagerness to coach Peterson apparent:
“I’m probably as excited about coaching him [Peterson] as I am about anybody I’ve ever recruited,” said Self, according to Henry Greenstein of KU Sports.
While the best prospect in high school basketball would excite any college coach, there’s a certain aspect of Peterson’s game and overall demeanor that truly sets him apart.
The phrase that constantly gets thrown around in discussions of Peterson? Mature beyond his years.
The 6-foot-5 combo guard is always under control, playing the game at his pace, and picks apart defenses at will, whether as a scorer or a facilitator. His ability to understand his advantage against a defender, get to his spot, and score is simply unmatched.
Rarely rattled as a ball-handler and seemingly always making the right play, Peterson has the intangibles that can’t be taught.
With every tool imaginable in his game, Peterson is any coach's dream, and fortunately for Self and Kansas, he’s a reality.