Kansas Completes Historic Comeback In Thrilling Win Over TCU

If Kansas had dropped its second consecutive Big 12 game on Tuesday night against TCU, narratives would have been flying everywhere about Darryn Peterson, Bill Self, and the state of the program. But as Kanye West once said, "I guess we'll never know."



Despite trailing by as many as 16 points in the closing minutes, the Jayhawks somehow came out on top with a 104-100 overtime victory in an instant classic at Allen Fieldhouse. This was the biggest comeback win in the Phog since 2012!

Darryn Peterson scored 32 points in as many minutes and calmly sank all three free throws in the final seconds to tie the game at 87 and force overtime. From there, Melvin Council Jr. took over, scoring nine points in the extra period.

There really is no explanation for KU winning this game other than pure Allen Fieldhouse magic. The Jayhawks trailed by 15 points with under five minutes remaining, but heroics from Council Jr. and Tre White sparked an unimaginable comeback, in addition to some untimely free throw struggles from Jamie Dixon's squad.



Peterson sat out much of the closing stretch of regulation but re-entered with 1.7 seconds remaining and KU down three. In a poetic moment, he knocked down all three free throws to extend the game.

Peterson did not play in overtime, but Council Jr. carried the offensive load. He finished with 18 points, eight assists, and six rebounds, reminiscent of his monster performance against NC State last month when he scored 36 points and hit nine 3-pointers.

Kansas Narrowly Avoided a Disaster

Jayhawk fans should be thankful this result went Kansas' way, regardless of the opponent. A loss would have sent the college basketball world into a spiral.



It would have marked the first time in 35 years that KU opened Big 12 play with back-to-back losses, along with the fifth home loss in Allen Fieldhouse over the past year and a half. Instead, this group escaped, somehow, some way.

Jan 6, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts to play against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Frustration filled the building after the Horned Frogs opened the second half on a 7-0 run and outscored KU 31-10 at one point after the break. The lowest moment came when Peterson felt his lingering cramping issue resurface and asked out of the game, unaware that Elmarko Jackson had thrown a pass his way. The result was a turnover with the team down nine, as Peterson looked back toward the bench, dumbfounded.



Had KU lost, that sequence would have been remembered as the defining moment of the night. Fortunately for the Jayhawks, it is something fans can laugh off, even if Peterson's health remains a major storyline moving forward.