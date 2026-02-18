Bill Self Opens up About His Future at Kansas and Retirement Rumors

At 63 years old, Kansas head coach Bill Self has been viewed as a potential retirement candidate for a few years now, especially after consecutive down seasons in Lawrence. The Jayhawks have suffered three straight first-weekend exits in the NCAA Tournament and have struggled at times in the new NIL and transfer portal era.



Many fans have speculated that Self could step away in the coming years, and that may eventually be the case. Still, Self addressed the retirement conversations on Monday during an episode of Hawk Talk.

He shared how much he has enjoyed coaching this group and described them as one of the easiest teams he has ever led. He also told fans not to read too much into press conference quotes or anything online that suggest he will not return after this season.



"I hope it does last a while longer," Self said about his coaching career. "I can't wait to see how things turn out, too, but it's been fun. There have been so many things that have happened this year where people comment on, 'Well, he answered this question that way, so it must mean that he's retiring, because he said he really enjoys playing in Manhattan, and if he was going to go there next year, he wouldn't say that.' Or stuff like that. I'm like, 'What?'"

Feb 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self watches his team play the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

"People think about stuff a heck of a lot more than I do when I say things, but I hope it does last a while longer," Self added. "But you know what I want to do? I want to win. I want to win today, and I want to win tomorrow the way it's set up now."



In his 23rd year at the helm in Lawrence, Self has rejuvenated his coaching tenure. He is off to a 19-6 overall start and a 9-3 record in Big 12 play. KU recently put together an exciting eight-game winning streak that included victories over four top-15 opponents, including two previously undefeated teams.

While his long-term future will continue to be discussed, it sounds like Self plans to remain on the sidelines for at least a few more seasons. Either way, fans should value every game they get with their Hall of Fame head coach before he ultimately decides to step away.



"I think we’re gaining on it and figuring it out, but the time to play to the future is behind (us)," he concluded. "Let's play to today. Let's win today and winning today is what recruits tomorrow. So you ask, 'How's it going to end up?' I'm excited to see how this particular team ends up. And that will definitely spearhead how recruiting goes moving forward, too."