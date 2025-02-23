Bill Self Praises Kansas Basketball's Hustle in Win Over OSU
It's no secret that Kansas Basketball has been looking sluggish in its recent games, but Saturday in its 96-64 victory over Oklahoma State the Jayhawks looked new and improved.
Kansas shot an impressive 52.1% from the field on 38-for-73 including 14-for-30 from three.
Defensively the Jayhawks were sound, forcing 17 turnovers with 15 steals and seven blocks. Kansas also out rebounded the Cowboys 48-28 in the bounce back victory.
Following the game, Bill Self had high praise for the hustle his team displayed on Saturday.
"[Hustle] is a point of emphasis everyday," said Self. "It's not like, 'Well, this is what we decided to emphasize the last two days.' We talk about it all the time, you can say what you want and guys played well."
Self felt that his players picked up the pace of play and the energy early on in the first half.
"Dajuan [Harris Jr.] dominated the first half, and KJ's energy sparked all of us," Self said.
Harris Jr. had nine points and six steals in the first half that created the backbone of Kansas' defense on Saturday. KJ Adams had six points in the first half, all from energetic dunks that boosted the team's moral.
"I thought Dajuan was really on point today. And I thought KJ was great," Self said. "And then it's contagious. Then Hunter plays and runs through a pass and does some stuff, and it becomes fun, and everybody's enthusiastic."
Kansas played great on Saturday and the energy in Allen Fieldhouse was contagious.
The Jayhawks will look to build on the momentum in Boulder, CO. on Monday where they will face Colorado in their second meeting this season.