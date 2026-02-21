Three Game Day Thoughts Before Kansas vs Cincinnati Matchup

After having its eight-game winning streak snapped against Iowa State, the Kansas basketball team rebounded on Wednesday with a road win over Oklahoma State. The victory moved the Jayhawks to 10-3 in conference play and 20-6 overall.



Now that KU is back home at Allen Fieldhouse, a win should be easier to secure tonight against a struggling Cincinnati squad. Wes Miller's group is in the midst of its toughest season under his guidance and has virtually been eliminated from postseason contention.

Most fans will chalk this up as an easy win for the Jayhawks, but it is still a matchup worth monitoring. Here are some final thoughts a few hours before tip-off.

Jan 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

3. Get the Offense Going Early

Cincinnati's offense may be lackluster, but it does boast one of the best defenses in the conference. The Bearcats' adjusted defensive efficiency of 94.1 is No. 11 in the country and just two spots behind Kansas nationally (93.3).



Rim protectors Moustapha Thiam (1.6 BPG) and Baba Miller (1.4 BPG) pose a challenge at the rim. Big men Flory Bidunga and Bryson Tiller must do a good job of combating their shot-blocking by getting involved often and being physical on the offensive glass.

Knowing that the team will already be looking ahead to its next matchup two days from now, it is important that they get the scoring going early to avoid any stagnant possessions early on. The Jayhawks don't want their offense to be stuck in mud against a defense of this caliber.

2. Don't Overwork the Starters

Today's contest might be the least challenging remaining on the schedule. At 14-12 overall with six conference wins, there is little reason for concern about this Bearcats team.



While no opponent should be overlooked, if there were ever a time for a less starter-heavy rotation, this would be it. Not only is Cincinnati a clearly inferior opponent on paper, but Kansas' next game is the biggest remaining in the regular season.

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Anthony Roy (9) dribbles beside Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) during a men's college basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Kansas Jayhawks at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just a little over 48 hours after the final buzzer, KU will host No. 2 Houston in a marquee matchup. A win would keep the Jayhawks' Big 12 title hopes alive and strengthen their case for a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.



The second unit alone could likely compete with the Bearcats tonight, especially with the home crowd behind them. Bill Self is not one to sacrifice the integrity of the game, but if his group builds a comfortable second-half lead, it would make sense to start emptying the bench.

1. Will the Darryn Peterson Saga Be Resolved?

If Kansas can accomplish anything beyond a win today, it will hopefully be quieting the noise surrounding Darryn Peterson. The national criticism reached an all-time high earlier this week when analysts and shows like ESPN's First Take questioned Peterson after he exited early in the second half against Oklahoma State.



Just when the situation appeared to be resolved after he played full second halves against Texas Tech and Utah, more issues emerged following his absence against Arizona with flu-like symptoms and the return of his cramping issues. It was another bump in what has already been a rocky season for the uber-talented freshman.

With February more than halfway through, Peterson's lack of availability doesn't seem like something that will disappear before March Madness. Still, today presents another opportunity for progress in his rehab. He has a lot to prove to fix his public image right now.