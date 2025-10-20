Bill Self Reveals Whether He Plans to Redshirt Any Kansas Players
The Kansas basketball roster finally has more depth than it is had in recent years. Now that the NCAA-imposed scholarship limit has been completed, Bill Self has a full 13 scholarship players at his disposal.
The top contributors like Darryn Peterson, Flory Bidunga, and Melvin Council Jr. already know their roles, but a few players are still on the outside looking in.
When asked whether he plans to redshirt anyone this season, Self didn't name names but left the door open for that possibility in the coming weeks.
"I don’t anticipate dealing with any of that until right up until the actual start of the games," Self said. "I wish we had — the football rule is crazy, because you get four games and they can be any time during the season. I wish they would give us a chance to maybe get a few games, even if it’s in the first half of the season, that we could actually put guys out there and see where they’re at."
"So, if we do make the decision, it’ll be a decision more than likely that — it’s a year-long decision that we have to make before they even play their first game," he continued. "So, fortunately, with that though, the freshmen can play in the exhibition game, or exhibition games, so I don’t anticipate making any decisions until after our two exhibition games."
The most obvious redshirt candidate would be Corbin Allen, an incoming freshman from Oak Park High School.
He wasn't a highly ranked recruit out of Oak Park, but he left as the school's all-time leading scorer. With KU's deep backcourt rotation, it is hard to see him earning consistent minutes this season.
Another possible candidate is Brazilian forward Samis Calderon, a freshman who came from the Overtime Elite program.
At 6-foot-8, he is an athletic, versatile forward, but his game is still raw. However, given KU's relatively thin frontcourt situation, it might make more sense to keep him active rather than have him sit out.
The good news is that Kansas plays two exhibitions against Louisville and Fort Hays State before Self needs to make a decision about redshirting anyone. Every player will presumably participate in those two scrimmages.
Three players on the roster have already redshirted — Elmarko Jackson, who missed last season with a torn patellar tendon; Jamari McDowell, who was redshirted due to limited playing time; and Bryson Tiller, who joined the team midseason last year to get a head start on learning the system.
No decision has been made yet, but if Self does opt to redshirt anyone, it would likely be one of his first-year players.