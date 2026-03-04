Bill Self has coached over 1,100 games in his Hall of Fame career, but entering Tuesday night at Arizona State, he had been ejected from a game just once.



That number doubled early Tuesday's game at Arizona State, as a truly awful call against Kansas star Darryn Peterson.



While Kansas had the ball, Peterson tried running the baseline to get open. He got caught up with an Arizona State defender, but despite having his ability to move prohibted, Peterson was the one called for a foul.



Check out the play below, and then stay to see Self react accordingly.

Kansas HC Bill Self is given two technicals and ejected from the game, after a foul was called on Darryn Peterson on this play. pic.twitter.com/RwKHjlAEB8 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 4, 2026

Jacque Vaughn Picks Up Third Kansas Technical

Jacque Vaughn had 1 tech in 6 seasons as an NBA head coach. pic.twitter.com/nMCxyers2e — Mike Vernon (@M_Vernon) March 4, 2026

I don't question that being an official is difficult, and it's clear that fewer people want to do it now. Add it together, and you get a worse product for all to take in.



A couple of guys known for never getting "T'd" up both get technicals due to the same ridiculous call?



Yeah, there's a clear problem here.

Protest by Kansas?

The is missed calls and then there is what happened. The @Big12Conference better makes statement a statement in the next half hour about this officiating job the. They better be ready for a formal protest. bill self has every justification to protest this jacked up crew — Booth Allen (@FletcherJames65) March 4, 2026

Does anyone know what the betting odds would have been before the game for the first head coach to receive a technical foul? The betting on odds on Bobby Hurley to get it instead of Self would have had to be around -1500 or so at the very least.

Bobby Hurley's Reaction is Priceless

Kansas head coach Bill Self was ejected before halftime while being down by 20 PTS to ASU 😳 pic.twitter.com/Et9VBZ8hTa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 4, 2026

You know its bad when the opposing head coach reacts like that to the other head coach getting thrown out. Not exactly a banner night for the officiating crew.

Super Soft Ejection on Bill Self

I’m not even a Kansas fan and that ejection of Bill Self was incredibly soft… — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) March 4, 2026

This is always the hard part. The official blew the call, but you can't not give Self a technical when he runs past halfcourt. A horrid call, certainly, but the "T" had to be given.

Ejection Aside, Kansas Panic in the Streets

Is this the worst KU team under Bill Self? I don’t mean for the season, I mean how they’re playing the last 2-3 weeks. They’ve been incredibly bad. Not even a tourney team if they played like this all season. — Sous-Chief (@sous_chiefs) March 4, 2026

For so long we've seen Bill Self have Kansas basketball peaking at the right time. Instead, the Jayhawks enter this March with issues seeming to only grow. However, the game wasn't over at halftime...

Darryn Peterson Jokes Are A Plenty

Maybe Bill Self just wanted to show Darryn Peterson what it feels like to have a big part of the team leave early. — Soren Petro (@SorenPetro) March 4, 2026

Peterson started 0/7 from the field and played a role in Kansas falling behind by as many as 20 points, but credit is due as he was also key in the Jayhawks cutting into the lead after halftime.

Kansas Storms Back in Second Half

Heeeeeeerree's Kansas! — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 4, 2026

For a game that felt over at halftime and without Self on the sideline, Arizona State didn't waste any time in the second half reminding everyone why it will be almost certainly be undergoing another coaching change soon.