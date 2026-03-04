Social Media Erupts Following Bill Self's Wild Ejection vs Arizona State
Bill Self has coached over 1,100 games in his Hall of Fame career, but entering Tuesday night at Arizona State, he had been ejected from a game just once.
That number doubled early Tuesday's game at Arizona State, as a truly awful call against Kansas star Darryn Peterson.
While Kansas had the ball, Peterson tried running the baseline to get open. He got caught up with an Arizona State defender, but despite having his ability to move prohibted, Peterson was the one called for a foul.
Check out the play below, and then stay to see Self react accordingly.
Jacque Vaughn Picks Up Third Kansas Technical
I don't question that being an official is difficult, and it's clear that fewer people want to do it now. Add it together, and you get a worse product for all to take in.
A couple of guys known for never getting "T'd" up both get technicals due to the same ridiculous call?
Yeah, there's a clear problem here.
Protest by Kansas?
Does anyone know what the betting odds would have been before the game for the first head coach to receive a technical foul? The betting on odds on Bobby Hurley to get it instead of Self would have had to be around -1500 or so at the very least.
Bobby Hurley's Reaction is Priceless
You know its bad when the opposing head coach reacts like that to the other head coach getting thrown out. Not exactly a banner night for the officiating crew.
Super Soft Ejection on Bill Self
This is always the hard part. The official blew the call, but you can't not give Self a technical when he runs past halfcourt. A horrid call, certainly, but the "T" had to be given.
Ejection Aside, Kansas Panic in the Streets
For so long we've seen Bill Self have Kansas basketball peaking at the right time. Instead, the Jayhawks enter this March with issues seeming to only grow. However, the game wasn't over at halftime...
Darryn Peterson Jokes Are A Plenty
Peterson started 0/7 from the field and played a role in Kansas falling behind by as many as 20 points, but credit is due as he was also key in the Jayhawks cutting into the lead after halftime.
Kansas Storms Back in Second Half
For a game that felt over at halftime and without Self on the sideline, Arizona State didn't waste any time in the second half reminding everyone why it will be almost certainly be undergoing another coaching change soon.
