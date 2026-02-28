Kansas vs Arizona Part 2 Should Feature a Healthy Darryn Peterson

The first matchup between Kansas and Arizona in Allen Fieldhouse was arguably the Jayhawks' best win of the season. However, there was one key piece of KU's lineup missing at tip-off.



KU was playing without its star freshman and leading scorer, Darryn Peterson, after receiving an hour's notice before game time that he would not be suiting up. The 19-year-old was battling flu-like symptoms and missed his 11th game of the season.

In his place, Jamari McDowell entered the starting lineup and the Jayhawks went on to pull off an 82-78 upset over the previously undefeated Wildcats. But with Saturday's showdown in Tucson approaching, there are no last-minute changes expected to KU's lineup.



Peterson should be good to go in what could turn into a statement game for the projected No. 1 overall draft pick, who has received an abundance of national criticism regarding his injury issues. Kansas is going to need everything Peterson can give it on both ends of the floor tomorrow.

Kansas Direly Needs a Darryn Peterson Masterclass

Behind 15,000 rowdy KU fans and some Phog Allen magic, Kansas was able to defeat Arizona two weeks ago. Now that the game is being played in McKale Memorial Center, the team will not have a home crowd to rely on.



Peterson has typically been electric when available, averaging 19.5 points and 3.8 rebounds on 47.2% shooting across 17 appearances. However, he has been mired in a slight shooting slump recently, seeing his averages dip to 15.6 points, 0.6 assists, and a 41.5% field goal percentage over his last five.

Feb 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Numbers like those simply will not suffice against a UA squad that ranks third in adjusted defensive efficiency nationally, according to KenPom. Although KU was able to score 82 points on the Wildcats in the first meeting, it is highly unlikely it will be as efficient in a hostile road environment.



When he has been locked in, there are very few players in the country — let alone in recent college basketball memory — who can match Peterson's skill set. He makes things look effortless on the offensive end with his fluid shooting stroke and crafty finishing ability.

Some of his best performances this season include a 32-point showing against TCU early in conference play and an 18-point first half against BYU before he missed the ensuing 20 minutes due to cramping issues. His overall play could certainly improve, but the biggest question remains whether Peterson can handle a full 40-minute workload against an opponent of Arizona's caliber. KU cannot afford any availability concerns to arise.