Melvin Council’s Tear-Jerking Senior Speech Will Have Kansas Fans Emotional

There are very few players, if any, in Kansas basketball history who have won the hearts of Jayhawk fans in less than one season. But transfer guard Melvin Council Jr. wasted no time becoming a fan favorite the moment he touched down in Lawrence, thanks to his gritty "dog" mentality.



On Saturday afternoon, the Rochester, New York native appeared in his final game in Allen Fieldhouse. He went on to score 17 points and dish out 10 assists in a 104-85 victory over K-State.

His performance on the court alone was worth applauding, but the highlight of the contest was his senior speech in front of the crowd. Council evoked every possible emotion from Jayhawk fans when he took the mic at center court, all in the matter of a few minutes.

Melvin Council with probably the greatest senior night speech of all time.



The beginning of the segment was a bit unorthodox, as he kicked it off with a pair of Rock Chalks before inviting the rest of his teammates to the logo. He then went on to deliver a charismatic and memorable speech.



"We got the best fans in the country, man. The best fans in the country," Council affirmed. He then thanked his family and capped it off by kissing the Jayhawk logo.

Head coach Bill Self's introduction also deserves some props, and he even let out a light bark after walking over awkwardly when he was called out. Council calling Coach Self his dad was the cherry on top of his hilarious yet emotional remarks.



Council said he invited his teammates to join him because he was the last player to make a speech and was already emotional before he began. His guys rallied around him as they have all season, which is no surprise given how close-knit this group seems to be.

Melvin Council said he was crying when he heard the speeches before his & he looked at DP & told him, 'You all have to come out there with me,' to help him get through it. As for Self barking with him, he said he asked him the other day at a lunch and Self was all for it #KUbball — Matt Tait (@mctait) March 7, 2026

A former JUCO standout, Council has one of the more abnormal paths to a blue-blood school like Kansas. The point guard committed to KU out of the transfer portal this past offseason and established himself as the most beloved man on campus.



Council has talked all year about how much he loves being a Jayhawk. Not only has he shown it with his words, but he has also proved it on the hardwood, where he embodies a hard-nosed play style.

He may have played his final game in Lawrence, but his work with the Jayhawks is far from finished. Council will be one of the most pivotal players in KU's postseason hopes as it ramps up for a deep March Madness run.