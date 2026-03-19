Can Kansas Finally Make It Out the First Weekend of March Madness?

The Kansas basketball program was on top of the world in 2022 after it defeated North Carolina in the national championship game. But since then, Jayhawk fans have been chasing that high ever since amid one of the school's worst stretches in recent history.



In 2023 and 2024, KU bowed out in the Round of 32, the first time as a No. 1 seed and the second as a No. 4 seed. Last year, Bill Self's group was one-and-done after losing to Arkansas in the first round.

The surprising part is that the past two eliminations haven't even been shocking for the Jayhawks. Over the last two seasons, the team never fully gelled, and fans had already lost hope by the middle of the regular season.



The current roster is experiencing similar issues, having played some of its worst basketball of the year over the past month. Will this finally be the season the Jayhawks can make a Sweet 16 and give fans some optimism?

Kansas Has Entered Unfamiliar Territory in Recent Years

Securing a top-four seed and winning over 20 games in a season may be great for certain programs, but for Kansas, it is expected. KU has endured some of its worst seasons of the modern era since the transfer portal and NIL have taken off.



From 2007 until 2024, the Jayhawks made it to the Round of 32 every season. That streak ended last year when KU was seeded No. 7, the first time a Coach Self team at Kansas was placed below a No. 4 seed.

Mar 19, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self speaks to the media during a press conference at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

There has undoubtedly been a shift in college basketball's landscape in recent years, and player movement has created more parity in the sport. It is difficult for Self to develop four-year players like he had long been accustomed to now that most freshmen and sophomores transfer if they don't receive sufficient playing time right away.

This year, Self is hoping that can change now that he has one of the most talented prospects to ever don the crimson and blue. Nineteen-year-old phenom Darryn Peterson, along with his All-Big 12 teammates Flory Bidunga and Melvin Council Jr., are looking to break the trend of KU's tournament struggles and make noise in the field of 68.



The first matchup will take place on Friday evening against No. 13 seed Cal Baptist. A win in that game could set up a second-round tilt against Hall of Fame head coach Rick Pitino and St. John's — from there, we'll see if the Jayhawks can finally string together consecutive wins in the Big Dance.