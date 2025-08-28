CBS Sports Ranks Kansas Basketball Duo Among Nation’s Best
The Kansas Jayhawks enter the new season with a completely revamped roster after the departures of Hunter Dickinson, KJ Adams, Dajuan Harris, Zeke Mayo, and several other key contributors from the 2024–25 squad.
Following back-to-back disappointing finishes despite opening as the nation’s No. 1 team, head coach Bill Self turned to both the transfer portal and a highly touted freshman class with hopes of turning the program back into a top contender.
In a recent article, CBS Sports analyst Isaac Trotter highlighted two KU stars as some of the best players in the country at their respective positions.
Trotter ranked incoming freshman Darryn Peterson the No. 1 scorer and creator in college basketball heading into the season, placing him above PJ Haggerty of rival Kansas State, along with Tahaad Pettiford, Josh Hubbard, and Boogie Fland.
"The No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 is something a little different. The 6-5 guard could get buckets in an NBA game tomorrow," Trotter wrote. "He's an excellent shooter who moves unlike many other lead guards. He slips in and out of tight spaces in an uncanny way to create space."
"Peterson should sop up a huge usage rate for Kansas and be one of the Big 12's leading bucket-getters thanks to his ability to score at all three levels and get to the foul line at will."
Alongside him is returning big man Flory Bidunga, who is expected to take a major step forward in his sophomore season. Trotter placed Bidunga fifth among the nation’s true big men, ranking him behind Nate Bittle, Tomislav Ivisic, Henri Veesaar, and Graham Ike.
"A serious sophomore surge for Bidunga is certain," Trotter assured readers. "The lean, mean, shot-blocking machine has the physical tools to be a Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year contender, and he should gobble up double-doubles and smash dunks galore as KU's primary play-finisher."
The combination of Peterson’s scoring ability and Bidunga’s interior presence provides KU with one of the more intriguing one-two punches in the Big 12.
After two straight seasons of unusually flawed play, the Jayhawks have a fresh opportunity to reclaim their place near the top of the league.
Self now leads a reloaded roster that will combine first-year stars and experienced transfers. If both Peterson and Bidunga deliver on the lofty projections laid out by analysts, KU may find itself atop the conference standings at the season's end.