Former Kansas Star Stars in Denver Nuggets’ Game 7 Win Over Clippers
It was a bad Game 7.
Those might be two of the biggest words in sports, but not when the game was as anti-climactic las the Denver Nuggets’ 120-101 blasting of the Los Angeles Clippers was.
Former Kansas star Christian Braun played a huge role in making that happen.
On Saturday night Braun was great early, and finished 8-of-15 - hitting three of his five shots from three - in a 21-point, five-rebound, four-assist night.
He was passed late but teammate Aaron Gordon and the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard as the game’s leading scoring, but he more than did his job.
Helped by a massive 17-0 run in the middle of the third quarter, Denver made an interesting game a laugher, and now it’s off to deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the quarterfinals of the NBA Playoffs. Braun should have an even bigger role going forward.
Just okay in his first three games in the series averaging just over eight points per game, he stepped up large in the Game 4 win with 17 points, then he got hot hitting 10-of-15 from the field over the next two games to help the Nuggets get to the Game 7.
In his third season with the Nuggets Braun’s having his best year yet, hitting 58% from the field, averaging 15.4 points with 5.2 rebounds in his role in the starting mix.