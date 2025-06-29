Comparing Kansas Basketball’s Freshman Class to Other Big 12 Schools
The Kansas Jayhawks will rely heavily on their young core this season after several years of leaning on veteran depth.
Now that Paul Mbiya and Kohl Rosario are officially on board, KU’s 2025 freshman class appears to be complete.
Following the latest additions, Kansas ranks No. 3 in 247 Sports’ Big 12 recruiting rankings, trailing only Houston and Arizona in total class points.
Big 12 Basketball Recruiting Team Rankings (247 Sports)
1. Houston
2. Arizona
3. Kansas
4. BYU
5. Iowa State
6. Cincinnati
7. Oklahoma State
8. Colorado
9. Baylor
10. TCU
11. Arizona State
12. West Virginia
13. Kansas State
14. Utah
15. Texas Tech
16. UCF
Led by Darryn Peterson, the top-rated recruit in the country, KU’s group could turn out to be one of the most impactful in the nation.
Peterson is joined by Mbiya, Rosario, Samis Calderon, and Corbin Allen to round out a five-man class packed with upside.
Of the five newcomers, all players but Allen are expected to contribute right away. Peterson will be a Day 1 starter, while Calderon, Rosario, and Mbiya should all be rotation pieces from the jump.
The Jayhawks sit at 65.87 points on the 247 Sports scale, behind Houston’s 68.56 and well ahead of last-place Texas Tech and Utah, each at 17.00.
Kansas is one of just three Big 12 schools with five commits and tied for second-most in the conference behind Colorado (six commits).
Houston's top-ranked class is headlined by 5-star Chris Cenac and adds 4-stars Isiah Harwell and Kingston Flemings, but it may not match KU’s top-to-bottom impact.
Unlike previous Kansas teams, this one will be led primarily by youngsters, which marks a shift from Bill Self’s formula in past years.
Whether this new strategy leads to success in March remains to be seen, but the talent is certainly there.