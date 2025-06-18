Analysts Pick AJ Dybantsa Over Darryn Peterson as Top 2025 Prospect
The two highest-rated prospects in the Class of 2025 will both play in the Big 12 this upcoming season, with them being Darryn Peterson of Kansas and AJ Dybantsa of BYU.
They have been neck-and-neck in recruiting talks for years, and most scouts view them as the No. 1 and 2 selections of next year's NBA Draft.
In a recent episode of the "Sleepers Media" podcast, both hosts weighed in on the growing debate about who is truly the top player in the class.
"[Dybantsa] is the best player in the class by most services. You know, him being at that top spot so long, I even fell victim to it a little bit," Carter Elliott said. "I was like, you know, is Darryn Peterson better, right? And Darryn Peterson is incredible. Don’t get me wrong."
"I think that’s a good part of this too, you know, Darryn Peterson is going to Kansas, the traditional blue blood," fellow podcast host Greg Waddell said. "But AJ’s heard that. Get the sense AJ’s heard that."
While Peterson remains ahead of Dybantsa in 247 Sports rankings, the hosts suggested some fatigue may exist around Dybantsa due to his lengthy stint atop the rankings. Peterson overtook the No. 1 overall spot in April.
Dybantsa has recently begun practicing with the U19 USA National Team and has looked dominant early on.
On3’s Jack Pilgrim said Dybantsa was 'on a planet of his own' after watching the first few practices.
NBA scouts will undoubtedly be watching closely when the two young superstars face off in the regular season, but they had their fair share of battles in high school.
Peterson and Prolific Prep defeated Utah Prep and Dybantsa twice during the 2024-25 season. The future Jayhawk exploded for 58 points and drilled a game-winning 3-pointer in their second meeting.
Peterson got the best of Dybantsa in high school, but time will tell which player has a better college and NBA career.