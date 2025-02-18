KANSAS

Could Bill Self Retire? Analyst Raises the Possibility for Kansas Basketball

The iconic Jayhawks coach celebrated his 62nd birthday this past December.

Mathey Gibson

Nov 8, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas Jayhawks' recent struggles have sparked discussion about the state of the program, and one notable podcast took the conversation in an unexpected direction—Bill Self’s potential retirement.

During a recent episode of The Field of 68 After Dark, Jeff Goodman, a well-respected voice in college basketball, posed a question that caught many listeners off guard: “Would it shock you to see Bill Self retire?”

The topic, while surprising to some, quickly gained traction when analyst John Fanta chimed in with a thought-provoking response. “I think this might be it for him,” Fanta said.

Although no concrete rumors or official statements have hinted at Self’s departure, Fanta’s comments have fueled speculation.

The two-time NCAA Championship-winning coach has been at the helm of Kansas basketball since 2003, building one of the most dominant programs in the sport. Under his leadership, the Jayhawks have captured 17 Big 12 regular-season titles, nine conference tournament championships, and consistently made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament.

Self, 62, has had a long and storied career, but recent challenges—including a tough stretch for Kansas this season—have sparked questions about the program’s future.

The team’s performance, combined with the intense pressure and scrutiny surrounding one of college basketball’s elite programs, may be factors leading to such speculation.

Despite the chatter, there has been no confirmation or indication from Self himself that retirement is on the horizon.

For now, Self remains firmly at the helm of Kansas basketball as they look to turn their season around and prepare for postseason play.

More From Kansas Jayhawks On SI

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

Home/Basketball