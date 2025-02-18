Could Bill Self Retire? Analyst Raises the Possibility for Kansas Basketball
The Kansas Jayhawks' recent struggles have sparked discussion about the state of the program, and one notable podcast took the conversation in an unexpected direction—Bill Self’s potential retirement.
During a recent episode of The Field of 68 After Dark, Jeff Goodman, a well-respected voice in college basketball, posed a question that caught many listeners off guard: “Would it shock you to see Bill Self retire?”
The topic, while surprising to some, quickly gained traction when analyst John Fanta chimed in with a thought-provoking response. “I think this might be it for him,” Fanta said.
Although no concrete rumors or official statements have hinted at Self’s departure, Fanta’s comments have fueled speculation.
The two-time NCAA Championship-winning coach has been at the helm of Kansas basketball since 2003, building one of the most dominant programs in the sport. Under his leadership, the Jayhawks have captured 17 Big 12 regular-season titles, nine conference tournament championships, and consistently made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament.
Self, 62, has had a long and storied career, but recent challenges—including a tough stretch for Kansas this season—have sparked questions about the program’s future.
The team’s performance, combined with the intense pressure and scrutiny surrounding one of college basketball’s elite programs, may be factors leading to such speculation.
Despite the chatter, there has been no confirmation or indication from Self himself that retirement is on the horizon.
For now, Self remains firmly at the helm of Kansas basketball as they look to turn their season around and prepare for postseason play.