Kansas to Host Under-the-Radar Prospect Grant Mordini on Visit

Days after securing a commitment from Charleston transfer Christian Reeves, head coach Bill Self is still searching for more reinforcements in the frontcourt. A new name has surfaced on Kansas basketball's big board as a potential player to monitor.



High school senior Grant Mordini is set to begin his visit to Lawrence on Monday, April 27, according to his X account and multiple sources. He is in his senior year at Avon Old Farms School in Avon, Connecticut, and would be an incoming freshman at the collegiate level.

Standing at 6-foot-10, 210 pounds, Mordini would likely be the final center Kansas adds in the offseason. The Jayhawks already added Reeves last week and brought back Paul Mbiya, who originally planned to enter the transfer portal but never did.



According to 247 Sports, Mordini only holds one Division I offer, which came from UMKC three days ago. That suggests that he is looking to play collegiately in the Midwest.

There isn't much public information online about Mordini, nor are there any stats from his time at Avon Old Farms. However, one YouTube video shows approximately four minutes of his highlights and reports that he averages 12 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, and shoots 46% from 3-point range.

Since Mordini is unranked across all recruiting outlets and appears to be an under-the-radar prospect, it can be assumed that he would join the team as a preferred walk-on. The Jayhawks have filled out nine of a possible 15 spots on the 2026-27 squad.



Given Reeves' experience at the NCAA level and Mbiya's promising traits, Mordini wouldn't be expected to play significant minutes if he were to commit to KU. However, he would be a cheap option who could fill in for a few minutes here and there as a developmental piece.