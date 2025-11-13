Could Darryn Peterson’s Absence Be a Blessing in Disguise for Kansas?
Having a star player hurt, let alone one of Darryn Peterson's caliber, is never a welcome sight for a basketball team.
Peterson is so talented that the 18-year-old could have been taken in the lottery of this past year's draft, but he instead opted to go the college route for one year and play at the University of Kansas.
During his early tenure as a Jayhawk, he has dealt with some lingering cramping issues that have held him out of an exhibition and a regular-season game and limited his early minutes. As evidenced by KU's loss to North Carolina last week, the Jayhawks are far from where they want to be, whether that is with Peterson on or off the court.
However, if Peterson's cramping eventually subsides and he is back to full strength for the Jayhawks' bigger, more important games on the schedule, his absence could actually prove to be helpful for the rest of the roster.
Maybe Darryn Peterson's Injury Isn't the Worst Thing for Kansas?
The biggest issue with this Kansas team is that there is no clear No. 2 offensive option behind Peterson. All offseason, head coach Bill Self constructed a squad designed to complement Peterson's strengths.
With Peterson now dealing with an ailment, the offense is struggling to find direction, but these growing pains might be exactly what the Jayhawks need.
In the game that Peterson missed against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, fellow freshman Kohl Rosario broke out and had his best game as a Jayhawk with 16 points. There were also strong performances from players like Bryson Tiller, who is shaping up to have a terrific first year at KU.
More importantly, in the new age of the transfer portal, Kansas is one of many schools around the country that completely changed up its roster this offseason. The only guys on the squad who had shared the court before this season were Elmarko Jackson and Jamari McDowell, and even those two hadn't played since the 2023-24 campaign due to redshirting.
During these less meaningful games against tune-up opponents, the Jayhawks are quietly developing a chemistry without Peterson that they can utilize later in the year.
Ideally, Peterson will be playing every game for the remainder of the season. However, even if he is active, there will inevitably still be times he needs a breather, and he'll need the bench to pick him up.
Lead guard Melvin Council Jr. is learning how to be the primary facilitator of the offense, while big man Flory Bidunga is figuring out how to become a more viable offensive weapon down low.
Even in brief stretches on Tuesday, you could tell that some players were starting to trust their own instincts instead of immediately looking for Peterson to bail them out.
Keep in mind, this chemistry we're hoping the team forms won't mean anything if Peterson is not on the court for all of the Jayhawks' big games. It only applies if he eventually returns to full strength and KU uses its team bonding to its advantage.