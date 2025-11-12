Bill Self Updates Injury Status of Darryn Peterson After Missing Game
The Kansas basketball team came out on top with a 77–46 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday evening. However, the Jayhawks were playing without their top player and freshman star, Darryn Peterson, due to a lingering cramping issue that has often restricted his minutes this season.
After the game, head coach Bill Self spoke to the media about his team's victory and provided an update on Peterson's status.
Bill Self's Quotes on Darryn Peterson Injury
"He practiced Sunday, practiced Monday, and practiced today," Self said after the victory. "His hamstring was tight this morning. So, you know, I'm not going to risk that. So, hopefully it's precautionary."
"This was as much a doctor’s thing as anything — ‘If it’s bothering him, we shouldn’t put him out there,’" Self added. "Yeah, if it’s up to him, he’s playing regardless, but when you can visibly tell at the end of the shootaround today that maybe he was settling for jumpers and not trying to get to the hole — ‘Are you tight?’ ‘Yeah, I’m tight.’ That was enough."
"I actually told the guys, ‘I’m excited to watch you play because (Peterson) is not going to be there,’" Self said. "There’s going to be games where he has four fouls and he’s not there, and how do we play? I thought it was good he wasn’t out there, to see those things — even if it wasn’t good that he wasn’t out there."
Once again, Self downplayed the issue and made it seem precautionary. But at this point, there is some reason to be concerned about the injury.
Peterson was held out of the exhibition against Fort Hays State last month due to what Self described as a 'bug' that made him feel under the weather.
During the season opener against Green Bay, Peterson appeared in only four minutes in the second half because of the same leg cramping that has persisted for several weeks.
Now, Self is describing it as something different (a hamstring injury), which understandably confuses the fanbase. We get that it is mostly coachspeak and probably shouldn't be overanalyzed, but it is still a lingering issue that has been ongoing for over two weeks despite Self saying it wouldn't be long-term.
Don't panic yet, but if these conversations are still happening heading into December, it could be something that derails Kansas' season.