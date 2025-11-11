Bill Self and Kansas Must Use Tune-Up Games To Prepare for Looming Opponent
There is no doubt that the Kansas basketball team has some things to clean up over the next few weeks.
After opening the season with a victory over Green Bay, the Jayhawks took on North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Despite a strong first half, the team collapsed in the final 20 minutes, being outscored 58-37 and faltering in several areas.
While this isn't the best UNC team in recent years, there was always a good chance the Jayhawks wouldn't come out on top in an early road game against a quality opponent.
Rather than harping on the loss, head coach Bill Self needs to get his team ready over the next week using a pair of tune-up games leading into the Champions Classic. That starts tonight with a home game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Duke Is a Force to Be Reckoned With
The Blue Devils, currently ranked No. 4 in the country, have looked excellent so far. Freshman phenom Cameron Boozer is following in his father's footsteps in Durham and has been as good as advertised.
The Blue Devils opened the season with a strong win vs. Texas and are set to face top opponents like Texas Tech, Florida, Michigan State, and Arkansas later in nonconference play.
However, they will compete in the annual Champions Classic next week before any of those games occur.
Given that the matchup is on a neutral site in Madison Square Garden, next week's game could be the toughest remaining nonconference test of the year for Kansas — even more so than the December home game against UConn.
It is clear the Jayhawks have a while to go before reaching their full potential. The same can be said for Duke, but the Blue Devils appear to be a bit further along.
Tonight, KU tips off its first tune-up game in Allen Fieldhouse, and the Jayhawks will follow that up with another home game against Princeton this weekend. Then, they will have just two days of rest before heading into New York City.
It is worth noting that the program has enjoyed some success against Duke in the event, holding a 3-1 all-time record dating back to 2013. That is the best mark KU holds over a school participating in the event, Kentucky and Michigan State being the others.
However, none of that history will matter once the two teams meet on the court next week. The Jayhawks will have to improve in several areas before they take on Duke, or they could be in for another ugly loss.