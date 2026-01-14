Could Kansas Seal Tyran Stokes’ Recruitment With Future Visit?

Last week, a bombshell report arose stating that the Kansas basketball program is now the favorite to land the No. 1 player in the Class of 2026, Tyran Stokes. The Rainier Beach High School (WA) standout had long been rumored to be a Kentucky lean, but the Wildcats' recent struggles along with a surge from Bill Self and Co. quickly changed things.



Not only are the Jayhawks now believed to be in the lead, but Stokes is also reportedly nearing a return visit to Lawrence sometime this season. It would mark his second trip to campus and his first since April 2025.

Now that Stokes' interest in KU has been confirmed by multiple recruiting outlets, the Jayhawks have a chance to seal the deal with a potential visit. It could serve as the final stepping stone before securing a commitment from the high school senior.

Intel: Tyran Stokes looking to add late visit to KU.

Kansas Needs to Host a Perfect Visit for Tyran Stokes

A visit from Stokes would be one of the biggest in recent program history. With all the speculation surrounding his recruitment, it could be the trip that ultimately convinces him that Kansas is his right destination. That means Self and his coaching staff will need to pull out all the stops during his time in Lawrence.



While Stokes will certainly be earning a significant amount of NIL money at the collegiate level, the visit will be about showing him everything KU offers beyond a dollar figure. The staff will show off the program's top-tier amenities and everything that comes with the university.

There are also rumors that the visit could take place on Jan. 31 when BYU travels to Allen Fieldhouse. "Scoopsmeister" Mike Vernon confirmed this information on X earlier this week.

BYU with two other five stars.



BTW Say it with me on that ✅

The timing of the visit would be ideal for Stokes to experience everything Kansas basketball represents. The matchup is expected to feature a star-studded showdown between freshman standouts Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa, the two frontrunners to be selected No. 1 in the upcoming NBA Draft.



Countless NBA scouts will be in attendance, adding to the atmosphere of yet another marquee game inside college basketball's most iconic venue. Experiencing that level of attention and excitement would show Stokes that choosing Kansas would not only help him develop as a player and leader, but also provide the necessary tools to thrive at the NBA level, just as Self has done with countless stars before him.