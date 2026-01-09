Kansas Lands Massive Crystal Ball Prediction For 2026 Star Tyran Stokes

Kentucky has long been considered the favorite to land 2026 phenom Tyran Stokes. However, that may no longer be the case.



On Friday afternoon, the 247 Sports recruiting staff placed a VIP crystal ball in Kansas' favor with a confidence level of 5. It is the first crystal ball projection entered for Stokes since his recruitment began.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Rainier Beach High School (WA) forward Tyran Stokes (4) reacts against Mater Dei during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is an unexpected and massive development in Stokes' recruitment. The Wildcats had been viewed as the frontrunner ever since he took an official visit to Lexington back in June 2025, while Kansas has since trailed as the second favorite, but there had been little indication that Mark Pope and Co. were slipping as his top option.



Kentucky is off to a troubling 9-6 start and has lost both of its SEC conference games thus far, creating uncertainty around Pope's future at the helm. That may have been the opening Bill Self needed to push his school back into the lead.

The Jayhawks have been involved in Stokes' recruitment for quite some time and hosted him on a visit back in April. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward is currently in the midst of his senior season at Rainier Beach High School in Washington.



Stokes is widely regarded as the No. 1 overall player in the 2026 class and one of the most talented high school prospects in recent memory. He is a powerful and physical presence with an NBA-caliber frame and presents matchup problems for nearly every defender. He is also an explosive athlete who can jump out the gym and throw thunderous dunks down at the rim.

His final list of schools includes Kansas, Oregon, and Kentucky, despite late efforts from Vanderbilt last month. Other schools like Louisville and USC are no longer in consideration.



What makes this update more surprising is that Stokes is currently signed to an NIL deal with Nike, which is the partner company of both Kentucky and Oregon. Kansas, an Adidas school, has remained persistent in its pursuit, and that approach may now be paying off.

Kansas has surged to the front of the race for 2026 No. 1 overall prospect Tyran Stokes, according to Eric Bossi of 247Sports.



Kentucky had been viewed as the early favorite, but JMI-related complications have shifted the outlook. pic.twitter.com/eYHcZG36Dm — Kansas Sports Central (@KSSCentral) January 5, 2026

According to 247 Sports, one of the nation's largest recruiting sites, the Jayhawks are now considered the favorites to land Stokes. Of course, crystal ball predictions can change at any time and nothing is final until a decision is made, but a college decision is likely approaching with Stokes nearing the end of his senior year.



If KU ultimately earns a pledge from him, Stokes would become the second consecutive No. 1 overall recruit to choose it out of high school, joining current Jayhawk Darryn Peterson. Should this prediction hold true, KU would cap off an already historic 2026 recruiting class with a superstar to pair alongside Taylen Kinney.