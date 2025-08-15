ESPN Analyst Weighs in on Darryn Peterson vs. AJ Dybantsa Debate
Potentially the two most exciting freshmen in the country are set to compete in the Big 12 this season in what should be one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the year.
The rivalry lies between Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson and BYU Cougars wing AJ Dybantsa.
They are widely considered the 1A and 1B prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft class, with many outlets projecting either player to be the No. 1 overall selection.
ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo added more fuel to the fire in a recent feature highlighting the top prospects for next June.
"The headliners of the 2026 class are Kansas guard Darryn Peterson (ESPN's current No. 1-ranked prospect) and BYU wing A.J. Dybantsa, with NBA teams regarding them as the two strongest contenders at the top," Woo writes. "I'd handicap Peterson as the slight front-runner, as he's considered one of the most dynamic scoring guard prospects to enter the college ranks in some time and built momentum with a strong high school senior season."
"NBA teams I've spoken with view Peterson vs. Dybantsa as a real debate at this stage," he continued. "Both players will have more to prove as one-and-done freshmen, creating a major storyline entering the fall."
Peterson, a 6-foot-5 lead guard, has been described as generational by many scouts and might be the most fluid guard scorer of the decade. He uses his length to score at all three levels and was virtually unstoppable during his high school career.
Peterson is projected as a Preseason All-American who will compete for National Player of the Year and Big 12 Player of the Year honors.
Dybantsa, standing at 6-foot-9, is a dynamic wing who can handle the ball and score from multiple spots on the floor.
While he is not quite as polished as Peterson offensively, he possesses rare versatility for his size.
But Peterson also boasts a wingspan nearly identical to Dybantsa at 6-foot-11, giving him stronger defensive upside.
The two met twice during the 2025 high school season, with Peterson and Prolific Prep defeating Dybantsa and Utah Prep on both occasions.
Peterson scored 32 points to Dybantsa’s 28 in their first meeting. In the rematch, Peterson exploded for 58 points and a last-second game-winning 3-pointer in an instant classic, while Dybantsa responded with 49 of his own.
There is no telling which prospect will be the better player at the college level, but their first meeting in Big 12 play in the upcoming season should be a thriller.