Denver Nuggets Need a Huge Performance From Former Kansas Star in Game 7

In a win or go home game to keep its season alive, Denver needs former Jayhawk Christian Braun to have a top-notch performance with Aaron Gordon's injury.

Joshua Schulman

May 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) dribbles the ball up court in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game six of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Perhaps the most exciting Kansas Jayhawks alum to watch in the NBA is Christian Braun, a high-energy, gritty guard on the Denver Nuggets.

With a crucial do-or-die meeting against the Oklahoma City Thunder looming, the Nuggets need "CB" to have a near-perfect game.

Not only because the season is on the line, but due to the fact that Aaron Gordon will be playing injured.

Gordon was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, and ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Gordon needs a month to fully recover.

While he is expected to suit up for the contest and see how he feels, Gordon's availability will be limited.

Considering Gordon is averaging 37.5 minutes per game this series, Braun likely won't see the bench too often today.

The former Arizona standout is Denver's savior this postseason, drilling a pair of game-winning shots — one in Game 4 of the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers, and the other in Game 1 vs. OKC in the semis.

Last game, Braun was outstanding, scoring a playoff career-high in points (23) and posting his third-ever playoff double-double.

Braun has already helped the Nuggets win a championship in 2023, but he could further cement his status as a legend in Denver if he shows up for his wounded teammate.

Jayhawk fans can root for Braun and his squad at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

