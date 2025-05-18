Denver Nuggets Need a Huge Performance From Former Kansas Star in Game 7
Perhaps the most exciting Kansas Jayhawks alum to watch in the NBA is Christian Braun, a high-energy, gritty guard on the Denver Nuggets.
With a crucial do-or-die meeting against the Oklahoma City Thunder looming, the Nuggets need "CB" to have a near-perfect game.
Not only because the season is on the line, but due to the fact that Aaron Gordon will be playing injured.
Gordon was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, and ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Gordon needs a month to fully recover.
While he is expected to suit up for the contest and see how he feels, Gordon's availability will be limited.
Considering Gordon is averaging 37.5 minutes per game this series, Braun likely won't see the bench too often today.
The former Arizona standout is Denver's savior this postseason, drilling a pair of game-winning shots — one in Game 4 of the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers, and the other in Game 1 vs. OKC in the semis.
Last game, Braun was outstanding, scoring a playoff career-high in points (23) and posting his third-ever playoff double-double.
Braun has already helped the Nuggets win a championship in 2023, but he could further cement his status as a legend in Denver if he shows up for his wounded teammate.
Jayhawk fans can root for Braun and his squad at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.