What Landing USC Transfer Desmond Claude Would Mean For Kansas Basketball
On April 28, star guard Desmond Claude from USC announced he was considering the following schools, Florida, UNC, Virginia, and Kansas per @goodmanhoops on Instagram.
This is big news for Jayhawk fans - getting Claude would change the offseason transfer portal native.
The junior guard had a stellar season, averaging 15.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game on 48.2% shooting, and now he's easily viewed as a top available guard.
Claude, standing at 6-foot-6 and 201 pounds, is a very physical guard, and has that "dog" mentality. He knows how to get his way down low and is very good at finishing around the rim. Claude can also shoot it decently from behind arc at 30.7%
Adding another guard to the Jayhawk roster is a safe bet.
In previous seasons, Kansas hasn't had many guards that can go and get a bucket. Claude is one of those guys that can.
He wouldn't be the only one either as Darryn Peterson will be coming to Lawrence, adding more go to scoring that is done at a high level.
So what does this mean for the Jayhawks? All things good.
Jayhawk fans have been longing for a deep run in March, and at the least making it to the second weekend. Well, landing a player like Claude would give some hope.
Great guards lead teams far in March, and that's exactly what Bill Self and Kansas would be getting in a player like Claude, especially when lined up with Peterson, Jayden Dawson, and Elmarko Jackson.