Draft Analyst Gives Massive Praise to Kansas Signee Darryn Peterson
When the Kansas Jayhawks landed Darryn Peterson back in November, he was already considered one of the nation’s best players, ranked No. 3 in the 247Sports rankings.
Fast forward to February, and Peterson has climbed even higher, now sitting at No. 2. With the way he’s playing, it might not be long before he challenges AJ Dybantsa for the top spot in the 2025 class.
For DraftExpress and ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony, Peterson’s recent performances have been nothing short of spectacular.
The Kansas signee has been on an absolute tear for Prolific Prep, leading them to a 22-2 record while averaging a staggering 30.4 points, 7.1 assists per game, and shooting 44% from three.
"Two wins in head-to-head matchups against AJ Dybantsa convincingly made the case for him as the best NBA prospect in the high school game," Givony said on X.
While Dybantsa, a BYU commit, remains the consensus No. 1 player, Peterson is making a strong case to close the gap.
Dybantsa has the size, athleticism, and versatility that make him an elite prospect, but Peterson’s scoring ability and skill set are forcing scouts to take notice.
The battle for the top spot in the class is far from over, and if Peterson continues this level of dominance, Kansas might just be bringing in the best high school player in the country next season.