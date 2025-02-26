ESPN BPI Predicts Giant Matchup Between Kansas Basketball and Texas Tech
The ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) gives Kansas basketball a 60.3% chance to take down the Texas Tech Red Raiders when they meet at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, March 1.
The Kansas Jayhawks (19-9, 10-7 Big 12) will look to extend their four-game home winning streak, while the Red Raiders (21-7, 12-5 Big 12) are looking to make up some ground on Houston in their chase for a regular season title. They'll need some luck, though.
Texas Tech’s success this season has been fueled by JT Toppin, who has been a dominant force, averaging 17.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.
On the other side, Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson continues to be a powerhouse, posting 16.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
The Jayhawks have historically dominated Texas Tech, holding a commanding 42-8 all-time record against the Red Raiders.
Kansas has had the upper hand in recent matchups as well, winning four of the last five meetings. However, their lone loss in that stretch was a significant one—Texas Tech stunned the Jayhawks last season with a resounding 79-50 victory during a game in which Bill Self was ejected.
That blowout defeat was one of Kansas' toughest losses in recent memory, and you can bet they haven’t forgotten it.
Now, the Jayhawks have a prime opportunity to reassert its dominance and remind the Red Raiders why winning in Lawrence is no easy feat.
Kansas vs. Texas Tech: How to Watch
- Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN