ESPN Projects Another Strong Big 12 Basketball Recruiting Class. Where Does Kansas Rank?
After a season that was heavily dominated by the SEC, the Big 12 has its eyes on the 2025-2026 season and is making strides in the 2025 recruiting class.
According to ESPN's 2025 Top 100 list, the Big 12 has already landed four of the top 10, seven of the top 20 and 15 of the top 100 recruits in the class of 2025. How does Kansas fit into the mix?
Big 12 ESPN Recruiting Breakdown by Team
BYU Cougars
After a season where BYU was projected to finish ninth in the conference, it finished third and made a Sweet 16 run. With high-powered talent returning and two of Top 100 recruits coming in, the Cougars are gearing up to make some noise next season.
No. 1 Overall: AJ Dybantsa, Small Foward, Utah Prep
No. 35 Overall: Xavion Staton, Center, Utah Prep
Kansas Jayhawks
The preseason No.1 ranked Jayhawks didn't finish the 2024-2025 season where it would've liked with a first round NCAA Tournament exit and an 11-9 record in conference play, but the future is bright. Kansas is reloading with two of the Top 100 recruits in the class of 2025.
No. 2 Overall: Darryn Peterson, Shooting Guard, Prolific Prep
No. 98 Overall: Samis Calderon, Power Foward, Overtime Elite
Houston Cougars
Houston, the back-to-back Big 12 champion, is showing no signs of slowing down next season with a strong incoming class that includes three of the Top 100 recruits in the class of 2025.
No. 6 Overall: Chris Cenac Jr., Center, Link Academy
No. 13 Overall: Isiah Harwell, Shooting Guard, Wasatch Academy
No. 20 Overall: Kingston Flemings, Point Guard, William J. Brennan HS
Arizona Wildcats
After a season that ended in the sweet 16 and a third overall finish in the Big 12, the Wildcats are set to add two Top 100 recruits to their roster next season.
No. 9 Overall: Koa Peat, Power Foward, Perry HS
No. 38 Overall: Dwayne Aristode, Small Foward, Brewster Academy
Baylor Bears
Following a season of inconsistency and an exit in the round of 32, the Bears are set to add just one of the Top 100 recruits to their roster next season.
No. 15 Overall: Tounde Yessoufou, Small Foward, Saint Joseph HS
Cincinnati Bearcats
Although the Bearcats finished 12th in the Big 12 and missed the NCAA Tournament this year, they will be adding two of the Top 100 recruits to the line up next season.
No. 24 Overall: Shon Abaev, Small Foward, Calvary Christian Academy
No. 49 Overall: Keyshuan Tillery, Point Guard, New Hampton School
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU struggled in the 2024-2025 season and finished ninth in the conference but will add one Top 100 recruit to its roster next season.
No. 57 Overall: Kayden Edwards, Shooting Guard, Duncanville HS
Iowa State Cyclones
Following a season where they battled injuries, the Cyclones are set to add two of the Top 100 recruits next season.
No. 73 Overall: Jamarion Batemon, Shooting Guard, Milwaukee Academy
No. 82 Overall: Xzavion Mitchell, Power Foward, Oshkosh North HS