KANSAS

ESPN Projects Another Strong Big 12 Basketball Recruiting Class. Where Does Kansas Rank?

The Big 12 is sitting in a strong position for next basketball season with a loaded haul of talent coming in. Where does Kansas fit in?

Cooper Perdew

Darryn Peterson is introduced with Prolific Prep before a game against St. Vincent-St. Mary in the Scholastic Play-by-Play Classic, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at Canton Memorial Civic Center.
Darryn Peterson is introduced with Prolific Prep before a game against St. Vincent-St. Mary in the Scholastic Play-by-Play Classic, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at Canton Memorial Civic Center. / Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After a season that was heavily dominated by the SEC, the Big 12 has its eyes on the 2025-2026 season and is making strides in the 2025 recruiting class.

According to ESPN's 2025 Top 100 list, the Big 12 has already landed four of the top 10, seven of the top 20 and 15 of the top 100 recruits in the class of 2025. How does Kansas fit into the mix?

Big 12 ESPN Recruiting Breakdown by Team

BYU Cougars

AJ Dybantsa
Utah Prep's AJ Dybantsa, of Brockton, during a game vs. Montverde Academy the HoopHall Classic at Springfield College on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. / Jason Snow / The Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a season where BYU was projected to finish ninth in the conference, it finished third and made a Sweet 16 run. With high-powered talent returning and two of Top 100 recruits coming in, the Cougars are gearing up to make some noise next season.

No. 1 Overall: AJ Dybantsa, Small Foward, Utah Prep
No. 35 Overall: Xavion Staton, Center, Utah Prep

Kansas Jayhawks

Darryn Peterson
Darryn Peterson, a Kansas recruit, and his family are recognized before Prolific Prep’s game against St. Vincent-St. Mary in the Scholastic Play-by-Play Classic, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at Canton Memorial Civic Center. / Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The preseason No.1 ranked Jayhawks didn't finish the 2024-2025 season where it would've liked with a first round NCAA Tournament exit and an 11-9 record in conference play, but the future is bright. Kansas is reloading with two of the Top 100 recruits in the class of 2025.

No. 2 Overall: Darryn Peterson, Shooting Guard, Prolific Prep
No. 98 Overall: Samis Calderon, Power Foward, Overtime Elite

Houston Cougars

Chris Cenac Jr.
Link Academy's Chris Cenac Jr. dunks the ball as the Lions took on the Bullis Bulldogs (Maryland) in a semifinal game of the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions at Great Southern Bank Arena on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Houston, the back-to-back Big 12 champion, is showing no signs of slowing down next season with a strong incoming class that includes three of the Top 100 recruits in the class of 2025.

No. 6 Overall: Chris Cenac Jr., Center, Link Academy
No. 13 Overall: Isiah Harwell, Shooting Guard, Wasatch Academy
No. 20 Overall: Kingston Flemings, Point Guard, William J. Brennan HS

Arizona Wildcats

Koa Peat
Perry forward Koa Peat holds up a four representing his fourth championship after winning the Boys Open State Championship game over Sunnyslope at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on March 8, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a season that ended in the sweet 16 and a third overall finish in the Big 12, the Wildcats are set to add two Top 100 recruits to their roster next season.

No. 9 Overall: Koa Peat, Power Foward, Perry HS
No. 38 Overall: Dwayne Aristode, Small Foward, Brewster Academy

Baylor Bears

Tounde Yessoufou
St. Joseph Knights forward Tounde Yessoufou (24) brings the ball up court as Gibbs Gladiators guard Oneal Delancy (5) runs with him during the third quarter of the City of Palms Classic sunshine series championship game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following a season of inconsistency and an exit in the round of 32, the Bears are set to add just one of the Top 100 recruits to their roster next season.

No. 15 Overall: Tounde Yessoufou, Small Foward, Saint Joseph HS

Cincinnati Bearcats

Shon Abaev
6-foot-8 Shon Abaev is a left-handed guard/forward who has been lighting up his senior season playing for Fear of God Athletics in the Overtime Elite League. The Cincinnati Bearcats are pursuing Abaev and their coaching staff was present to watch him play Friday night. / Scott Springer/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although the Bearcats finished 12th in the Big 12 and missed the NCAA Tournament this year, they will be adding two of the Top 100 recruits to the line up next season.

No. 24 Overall: Shon Abaev, Small Foward, Calvary Christian Academy
No. 49 Overall: Keyshuan Tillery, Point Guard, New Hampton School

TCU Horned Frogs

Kayden Edwards
Dec 8, 2022; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Duncanville High School Panthers guard Kayden Edwards (5) against the Cardinal Hayes Cardinals during the HoopHall West basketball tournament at Chaparral High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

TCU struggled in the 2024-2025 season and finished ninth in the conference but will add one Top 100 recruit to its roster next season.

No. 57 Overall: Kayden Edwards, Shooting Guard, Duncanville HS

Iowa State Cyclones

Jamarion Batemon
Milwaukee Academy of Science's Jamarion Batemon (15) is fouled by Lake Mills' Ryan Horkan, left, during their WIAA Division 3 state semifinal basketball game, Thursday, March 20, 2025, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Milwaukee Academy of Science won the game, 65-61. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following a season where they battled injuries, the Cyclones are set to add two of the Top 100 recruits next season.

No. 73 Overall: Jamarion Batemon, Shooting Guard, Milwaukee Academy
No. 82 Overall: Xzavion Mitchell, Power Foward, Oshkosh North HS

feed

Published
Cooper Perdew
COOPER PERDEW

Cooper is a sophomore at the University of Alabama, pursuing a career in sports media. Originally from Manilla, Iowa, he is passionate about all things sports and brings an in-depth understanding of various leagues. Cooper is an avid follower of college athletics, golf, and the UFC. He’s currently serving as a writer and contributor for Kansas Jayhawks On SI.

Home/Basketball