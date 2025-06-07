ESPN Releases Trailer for Documentary on Former Jayhawk Scot Pollard
Earlier this week, ESPN unveiled the trailer for their upcoming E60 feature on former Kansas basketball star and NBA champion Scot Pollard.
The documentary titled “Heart of Pearl” will showcase Pollard’s incredible journey as he waited for and received life-saving heart transplant surgery in early 2024.
The trailer features many top moments from Pollard’s high school, college, and NBA playing career. It also highlights the story of his father’s passing from heart failure and how that shaped him into the man and player he became.
Former KU head coach Roy Williams is featured in the trailer seemingly talking about his recruiting pitch to lure Pollard to Kansas from the West Coast out of high school.
“I will never take the place of your dad,” Williams said. “But if you give me a chance, I think you’ll be able to trust me like a second father.”
Pollard flourished under Williams’ guidance and became a key figure in one of Kansas basketball’s most dominating eras in the mid-1990s.
Known for his defensive prowess and toughness on the glass, Pollard helped lead the Jayhawks to four consecutive Sweet Sixteen appearances and one trip to the Elite Eight. Following his senior year as part of what many KU fans consider to be the most talented KU roster ever, he was drafted with the No. 19 pick in the first round of the 1997 NBA Draft.
Pollard currently ranks sixth in KU history with 218 blocks and eighth in rebounding with 850.
The full E60 feature is scheduled to be released on Father’s Day, June 15, at 1 p.m. ET, airing live on ESPN and will be available for streaming later that same day on ESPN+.