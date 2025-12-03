Three Takeaways From Kansas Basketball’s Ugly Loss to UConn
Kansas entered Tuesday's matchup against UConn with high aspirations and a chance to move to 7-2 on the season.
However, the Jayhawks surrendered a late lead despite controlling most of the game and couldn't come all the way back in the closing minutes.
KU was without Darryn Peterson for the seventh straight contest as frustration continues to build around his lingering hamstring issue. Now sitting at 6-3 with their first home loss of the year, KU turns its attention to a neutral-site showdown against Missouri this weekend.
Here are three instant takeaways from the game tonight.
3. Offensive Struggles Caught Up to Kansas
Kansas managed to escape the Players Era Festival with three quality wins, but a below-average offense — which still ranks outside the top 50 nationally — couldn't keep up with UConn, even on a night when the Huskies weren't at their best.
The Jayhawks shot just 18-for-51 from the field (35.3%) and made only one 3-pointer after halftime while turning the ball over 10 times.
Through the first 12+ minutes of the second half, Kansas converted only two field goals. It was a brutal offensive showing and further proof that Peterson's shot-making and creation are badly missed.
2. Elmarko Jackson's Breakout Was Legit
One of the few bright spots for KU was the continued emergence of Elmarko Jackson.
The sophomore scored 11 points in 16 minutes off the bench, hitting a pair of threes and going 4-for-9 overall.
He provided an eight-point burst in the first half and converted a late and-1 that nearly reignited Kansas' momentum. At times, he was the only player willing to attack the basket to make a play.
Jackson has shown encouraging flashes throughout Peterson's absence, and performances like this create real hope that he is turning a corner and can become a consistent threat.
1. A Stifling Defensive Effort
As ugly as the offense looked at times, the defense was equally impressive.
By the middle of the second half, Kansas had no business being within striking distance, yet repeated defensive stops kept the Jayhawks alive all night.
Flory Bidunga was an absolute menace at the rim, swatting away two shots and anchoring the paint on nearly every possession.
It doesn't erase the struggles on the other end of the floor, but the defensive effort deserves major recognition. This area is the only thing keeping the Jayhawks afloat while they wait for Peterson to bring the offense back to its expected level.