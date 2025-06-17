KANSAS

Ex-Kansas Basketball Standout Scores First Playoff Points in NBA Finals

In Monday's NBA Finals game, former Jayhawk guard Johnny Furphy scored the first playoff points of his young career.

Joshua Schulman

Mar 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Johnny Furphy (12) warms up on the court before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Johnny Furphy (12) warms up on the court before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images
Only one Kansas Jayhawks alum is still standing in the NBA Playoffs — Indiana Pacers guard Johnny Furphy.

In a 120-109 Game 5 loss that puts Indiana in a must-win scenario, Furphy recorded his first career field goal in postseason play.

The former Kansas standout converted a fastbreak and-one layup with 54 seconds left on the clock, though he came up short on the free throw attempt.

That bucket ironically gave Furphy more made field goals than star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who went 0-for-6 from the field.

A Melbourne, Australia native, Furphy was selected No. 35 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.

He was a one-and-done Jayhawk, averaging 9.0 points and 4.9 rebounds across 33 games (19 starts) as a freshman.

Known for his length and shooting ability, Furphy emerged as an appealing wing prospect but surprisingly slid to the second round.

He saw limited minutes during his rookie campaign, appearing in 50 games and averaging 2.1 points and 1.4 boards.

Still, at just 20 years old, Furphy’s physical tools make him an intriguing long-term piece for Indiana.

Before Game 5, he had played eight games this postseason without a point. He had shot 0-for-3 from the floor, including 0-for-2 from deep, while adding six rebounds, one assist, and one block.

With his first playoff basket on the board, Furphy attained another accolade.

Indiana returns home to Gainbridge Fieldhouse this Thursday with its season on the line, so all eyes will be on the Pacers to see if Furphy and Co. can extend their magical playoff run.

