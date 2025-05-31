Five Players Bill Self and Kansas Can Still Add to the Jayhawks' Roster
The Kansas Jayhawks have filled 11 of 14 possible scholarships for their 2025-26 roster.
Even with most of the top talent off the board, Bill Self still has work to do in terms of roster construction. One of these five players could be KU's next addition.
Kohl Rosario
Although he is technically a member of the 2026 recruiting class, Rosario is a candidate to reclassify up one year.
After receiving an offer from Kansas last week, he scheduled an official visit with the Jayhawks.
If he were to reclassify, Rosario would become an immediate contributor to KU’s second unit with his elite 3-point shot.
Ivan Bogdanović
After spending last season with SC Derby, Bogdanović is ready to make the transition to college.
A 6-foot-8, lengthy guard, the Croatian standout has shown tremendous potential as a facilitator on the offensive end.
With the copious amounts of European players hitting the NCAA scene lately, Bogdanović is one of many overseas recruits Kansas can acquire.
Desmond Claude
Claude, who averaged 15.8 points per game at USC in 2024-25, is one of the top available transfers left in the portal.
Last month, Claude was reportedly considering Kansas among other programs like Florida, Virginia, and North Carolina.
While it has been a while since Claude was linked to the Jayhawks, he would be a nice addition to the backcourt alongside Darryn Peterson.
Ven-Allen Lubin
A starter at North Carolina last year, Lubin is a 6-foot-8 forward who fits the mold of a player Kansas could use next season.
Lubin is a strong rebounder and defender and offers a similar skill set to former Jayhawk KJ Adams.
NC State is reportedly leading his recruitment, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Jayhawks make a late run at him.
Patrick Suemnick
Talks between Suemnick and Kansas have slowed in recent weeks, but he still remains on Self and Co.’s radar following his official visit to campus in May.
With a thin frontcourt consisting of just Flory Bidunga and Bryson Tiller, KU direly needs big man depth.
Given his past experience in the Big 12 at West Virginia and Oklahoma State, Suemnick is a solid option for the coaching staff.