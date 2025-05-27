Bill Self and Kansas Offer Ascending 2026 Recruit Kohl Rosario
The Kansas Jayhawks coaching staff has been active on the recruiting trail lately, popping in to watch several players on the AAU circuit.
Per his X page, Bill Self recently offered highly touted 2026 guard Kohl Rosario, a 6-foot-5 sharpshooter attending Moravian Prep in North Carolina.
Rosario is a 4-star recruit and the No. 96 overall player in 247 Sports Composite rankings for the Class of 2026.
An incoming high school senior holding offers from programs like Baylor, Tennessee, and Villanova, Rosario is absolutely killing it in AAU and Overtime Elite tournaments.
In the Nextgen Euroleague Tournament in Abu Dhabi, Rosario recently finished with an incredible 30-point performance for Overtime Elite.
He went a perfect 10-for-10 from the field, knocking down all six of his 3-point attempts in a 113-89 victory over Zalgiris Kaunas.
Rosario plays for Team CP3 in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League and the YNG Dreamerz in Overtime Elite. He averaged 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists for the Dreamerz this past season.
Kansas is just the latest blue blood to enter Rosario's recruitment. Duke reportedly reached out to him last week, which makes sense given his location.
A versatile combo guard, Rosario is a dangerous shooter from beyond the arc and possesses exceptional traits on the defensive end.
All eyes in Lawrence are on top-ranked recruit Tyran Stokes, but KU recently contacted under-the-radar prospects like Rosario, Jahda Swann, Trey Thompson, and others.
Considering the Jayhawks are without a commitment in their 2026 recruiting class, Rosario could be a player worth watching moving forward.