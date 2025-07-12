Former Jayhawk Johnny Furphy with Massive Jam in NBA Summer League for Indiana Pacers
During his lone collegiate season in Lawrence, the scouting report on Johnny Furphy was clear: he’s a shooter. Furphy connected on 1.3 triples per contest, at a healthy clip of 35.2 percent en route to 9.0 points per game, while adding 4.9 rebounds.
In his rookie campaign with the Indiana Pacers, Furphy battled for minutes in a loaded wing rotation, and played sparingly for head coach Rick Carlisle. He averaged just 2.1 points per outing, touching the hardwood in just 50 regular season contests. And of his 1.8 field goal attempts per game, more than half – 1.0 to be exact – came from beyond the arc.
But, on Saturday afternoon in the NBA Summer League, Furphy showed that he’s not just a shooter. Midway through the first quarter, Furphy went downhill, taking a wrap-around behind-the-back dribble, before exploding up to dunk all over an Oklahoma City Thunder defender.
Although it’s just a summer league outing, it’s still a flash of what Furphy can bring to the Pacers. If the former Jayhawk can supplement his spot-up ability with a downhill game, Furphy can become an immediate impact player for Indiana.
At 6-foot-9, the Australian native already has coveted size on the wing, and the length to shoot over defenders. When he’s also able to attack the basket, especially in that manner, Furphy’s value skyrockets.
Still, playing for Indiana, a squad that fell one game short of the NBA title this past season, Furphy is facing an uphill climb for rotational minutes, but if Saturday is any sign, he’s inching closer by the day.