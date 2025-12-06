Former Jayhawk Shakeel Moore Defends Darryn Peterson Amid Injury Rumors

There has been a lot of speculation about Darryn Peterson's injury since the star freshman went out with a hamstring issue last month.

Many fans are wondering when he will make his long-awaited return to the court, and some people have begun making rumors (e.g. sitting out for the NBA Draft) about alternative reasons why he might be sitting out. However, a former Jayhawk is disputing that notion on his social media page.



Ex-Kansas combo guard Shakeel Moore said that there was too much "slander" about Peterson's injury and alluded to a personal example of when the KU coaching staff dealt with his own ailment.

Too much DP slander about his injury status. I’m no DP or the player he is but the reason I underwent surgery again two days ago was for playing on a fractured ankle that was never fully healed. Let him get healthy. I was rushed when I knew I wasn’t ready. Now i’m paying for that — Shakeel Moore (@TheShakeelMoore) December 6, 2025

Moore said that he underwent surgery two days ago on a fractured ankle that never fully healed, an injury that was worsened by his tenure at KU.



He has spoken on this incident in the past and even suggested that the coaching staff forced him to suit up despite his injury. Moore said that he felt the coaching staff was upset because his foot was not healing properly, making him feel compelled to play.

That’s fine, I did everything I could my time at KU. Yet I sacrificed my future and plans to go professional my first year playing on this when I shouldn’t have. pic.twitter.com/01jcFsxxAL — Shakeel Moore (@TheShakeelMoore) December 6, 2025

Moore appeared in 20 of 34 games in his lone season as a Jayhawk. The Mississippi State transfer started nine games and averaged 3.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, primarily making his presence felt on the defensive end.



He had a lot of good moments in the crimson and blue, including a breakout game at TCU in which he scored 11 points and came away with multiple steals. But he missed time at the beginning of the season and did not play for a month until March Madness, where he appeared in three minutes in the first-round loss against Arkansas.

There is no way of knowing if something similar is happening with Peterson, or whether the coaching staff has been asking him to play on an injury that isn't fully healed. However, it is certainly interesting to see the input of a former player who also dealt with an injury that was highly speculated about.

The most obvious difference between these two injuries that has led to fan frustration is the caliber of player Peterson is. Kansas' entire roster was constructed around him in the offseason, and without him, the Jayhawks are clearly lacking talent on the offensive end.



Since Moore's tweet, head coach Bill Self has announced that Peterson is expected to play this Sunday against Missouri, barring any setbacks. He has missed seven games in a row but has been practicing lately to get back up to speed, so we'll find out if he is able to play tomorrow afternoon.