Former Kansas Basketball Players Having Early Success at Their New Schools
Teams change drastically from year to year in this day and age of college basketball. Thanks to lax transfer rules and Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities, players are no longer hesitant to find a new home if they wish.
Several members of the 2024-25 Kansas men's basketball team found new landing spots after a disappointing season which ended in a first round loss to Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament.
Most of them struggled to make a real impact during their time in Lawrence, but they now appear to be making the most of their new opportunities early on this college basketball season.
AJ Storr
AJ Storr was one of the more highly sought after players in the transfer portal following the 2023-24 season when he averaged 16.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game for the Wisconsin Badgers.
However, that success never materialized at Kansas as Storr often found himself in Bill Self’s dog house and on the bench. He averaged just 6.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 34 games for the Jayhawks last year while averaging 15.7 minutes of playing time.
Storr decided to transfer this offseason to Ole Miss where he’s averaging 14.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists through five games while shooting 48.9% from the field and 60% from three.
Rylan Griffen
Like Storr, Rylan Griffen struggled to make his mark at KU despite him playing a key role on a good Alabama team during the 2023-24 season. That year, Griffen started 33 games for the Crimson Tide and averaged 11.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, helping them eventually reach the Final Four.
Griffen’s specialty coming out of Alabama was his three-point shooting where he shot 39.2%. At KU, he shot 33.6% from deep and averaged just 6.3 points and 2.1 rebounds per game while averaging 20.2 minutes per game.
Griffen – a Dallas, Texas, native – transferred to Texas A&M this offseason where he has rediscovered his touch, averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.5 steals through six starts for the Aggies.
Zach Clemence
Zach Clemence joined Griffen at Texas A&M after never finding his footing at KU, despite being a highly rated recruit coming out of high school.
Across his four seasons in Lawrence (including one redshirt year), Clemence averaged a miniscule 1.7 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. He never started a game and averaged just 5.2 minutes per contest.
Clemence is now having the best year of his collegiate career at Texas A&M as he’s become a key player off the bench averaging 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds through six games.
Diggy Coit
Diggy Coit was a late addition to the 2024-25 Kansas roster. He came to KU from Northern Illinois where he lit up the scoreboard during his two seasons as a husky, averaging 15.5 points per game his freshman year and 20.8 points as a sophomore.
During his one season in Lawrence, he was unable to climb the depth chart and make a consistent impact for the Jayhawks – though he showed several flashes of his scoring prowess.
Of all the players who decided to transfer, Coit may have been the one most welcome to return. But he decided to leave KU and take his talents to Maryland where he’s off to a great start for the Terrapins.
He’s averaging 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 45.8% from the field and an incredible 52.8% from three-point range.
He has scored in double digits every game this year except for one, including a massive 41-point game against Mount St. Mary’s last week where he hit 11-of-17 shots from the field and 8-of-10 shots from behind the arc. It tied the third highest single-game scoring effort in Maryland men’s basketball history.