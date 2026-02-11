Kansas Guard Darryn Peterson’s Availability Ultimately Matters in March

There’s no denying that Kansas basketball freshman Darryn Peterson is a difference-maker when he’s on the court. The game appears to come as naturally to him as it has any freshman in college basketball in the last 25 years.

He can drive to the lane, he can pull up from behind the arc, he can find open teammates, he can get up for a rebound, and he has a knack for steals when playing defense. He can do it all because he’s as special of a talent as KU has maybe ever had as a one-and-done prospect this century.

That generational talent is so evident and it’s why many Jayhawk fans have been so frustrated to see him miss so many games this season during his short time in Lawrence. And to some degree, they have a right to be frustrated.

Many of them pay good money to see the team play and many of them have likely contributed to Name, Image, and Likeness funds at KU to obtain Peterson and the other players on the team this year. They want a good return on their investment, and many feel they haven’t gotten it.

And the latest news of him missing the game against No. 1 Arizona on Monday due to “flu-like symptoms” has only increased the frustration because many fans and national media members now question whether it’s a lack of heart and desire more than it is a lack of physical health.

ESPN College Basketball Analyst Seth Greenberg @SethOnHoops on Darryn Peterson:



"He lost me.... 'Oh, I have a cold.' Seriously? A cold? I go to work everyday when I have a cold... it puts Bill [Self] in a tough situation... be a guy your teammates can count on." @dandakich pic.twitter.com/kjivg41hRF — Don’t @ Me (@DontAtMeDD) February 11, 2026

However, there’s one thing many people are forgetting: At Kansas, the only thing that matters is how the team plays in March.

Regular season wins are nice. Big 12 championships are even nicer. But year after year, a KU season is judged and remembered by how the team performs in the NCAA Tournament.

This team has shown they can win big games without Peterson, and they have the talent to compete for a Big 12 title whether he’s in the lineup or not.

But if Peterson is able to play during the postseason and play like the No. 1 NBA Draft pick he is expected to be, that is the most important contribution he can make to this program during his time in Lawrence.

If he helps guide this team to a Final Four or perhaps a national championship, no one will look back on his time at KU and grumble about the missed games during the regular season. They will remember what an incredibly talented player he was and how he came through when it mattered most.

That should be the only concern right now regarding his availability.