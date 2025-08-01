Former Kansas Basketball Transfer Target Decommits From Previous School
Following a long and eventful offseason, Bill Self has put together a promising roster for the 2025–26 Kansas Jayhawks.
Led by incoming freshman Darryn Peterson, rim-protecting big man Flory Bidunga, and a group of seasoned transfers, KU remains somewhat of a mystery but holds the potential to be one of the strongest teams in the Big 12.
While Kansas likely put the finishing touches on its roster with the addition of Canadian point guard Nginyu Ngala last week, it still has one more scholarship to fill if Self decides he wants another player.
That's why it was eye-opening when former DePaul and UTEP guard Ahamad Bynum re-entered the transfer portal this week. After pledging to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles two months ago, Bynum backed out of his commitment and is back on the open market.
A 6-foot-3 guard, Bynum is a prolific 3-point shooter who averaged 10.3 points on 44.4% shooting from beyond the arc in 2024-25 at UTEP.
Kansas was first linked to Bynum in April when The Kansas City Star interviewed him since he was reportedly a potential transfer target.
Ahamad's uncle, Will Bynum, was recruited by Coach Self over 20 years ago before he went on to enjoy a decade-long NBA career.
While he isn't as highly touted as his uncle was, Ahamad is an experienced veteran who can defend guards and drain outside shots off the catch.
Realistically, it is likely too late in the transfer cycle for the Jayhawks to be focused on adding more pieces to the roster. But it’s worth revisiting a name that the coaching staff was once interested in.