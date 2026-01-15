Advanced Metrics Are Encouraging for This Kansas Basketball Freshman

Through the first half of his redshirt freshman season, the results have not always been there for Bryson Tiller. The Overtime Elite product still lacks some of the coordination it takes to be a star player at the college level.



However, the signs are there in his game, and the advanced metrics back it up. Tiller could join a trio of excellent former prospects who shared similar numbers, including a 6.0% block percentage, a 5.0% offensive rebound percentage, 25 dunks, and 4.0 3-pointers attempted per 100 offensive possessions.

There have been three 6'10"+ freshmen drafted with...



- 6.0% BLK or better

- 5.0% OREB or better

- 25 dunks

- 4.0 3PA/100 or more



They are Chet Holmgren, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jonathan Isaac. Bryson Tiller's on pace to meet these criteria (as is Virginia's Johann Gruenloh). https://t.co/NTGoyPAWO8 — Logan Adams (@LoganPAdams) January 14, 2026

Expecting Tiller to reach the status of these former lottery picks is asking a lot, but there is plenty to like about his skill set. He has started the past 14 games after beginning the season on the second unit, quickly earning head coach Bill Self's trust.



Standing at 6-foot-10, 240 pounds with a massive 7-foot-3 wingspan, Tiller will likely not be a one-and-done like the others on the list, yet he is certainly a future NBA prospect. Across 17 appearances, he is averaging 8.2 points per game, along with 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks on 47.4%/27.3%/60.5% shooting splits.

Inefficiency issues have arisen for Tiller, as he has gone through a shooting slump. Since entering the starting five in November, he is just 3-for-25 (12.0%) from beyond the arc.



The shot is not particularly pretty and clearly needs form work. However, Self's continued confidence in letting him pull the trigger shows he believes the jump shot has potential.

Dec 16, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Bryson Tiller (15) shoots against Towson Tigers forward Caleb Embeya (23) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Even at Tiller's size with his strength and frame, he still has the ability to become a traditional stretch big who can score inside and out. Self has repeatedly called him the best post scorer on the team, even ahead of fellow big man Flory Bidunga.



Tiller's power also allows him to be an effective screen setter, and he was partially responsible for what Self called the best play of KU's season on Tuesday against Iowa State. Following an Elmarko Jackson dive for a loose ball, Tiller set a backside screen that freed Tre White for an open corner three.

ICYMI, here's the Jackson play that Bill Self called the best play any Jayhawk has made this year. #kubball



(📹 @ESPN) https://t.co/PIv6fquxh1 pic.twitter.com/hu1RjUi6ln — Sam Winton (@sam_winton2) January 14, 2026

Tiller has several other impressive traits, including his ability to get to the free-throw line. He has multiple games with eight or more attempts from the charity stripe.



The Atlanta native also has five games with two or more blocks, highlighted by a five-block performance against Davidson. This only scratches the surface of what he could become in Lawrence.

There are clear areas for improvement, as he is sometimes outworked on the glass and gives up rebounds due to poor box-outs. Offensively, he is unpolished and occasionally puts up awkward shots.

Regardless, this is a player who missed his entire freshman season after enrolling in the winter semester last year before undergoing ankle surgery. Despite that setback, he worked his way into the starting lineup within just a few games the following year.



Ultimately, Tiller is a raw prospect who could become a classic Coach Self development story if he stays with the program for another year or two. The sky is the limit as long as he continues growing at a steady pace.